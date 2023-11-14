Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-11-14

  1. chris abrahams / oren ambarchi / robbie avenaim – placelessness ii
  2. throat & chest – watch the new video
  3. hourloupe – tea cup
  4. shackleton – there is a seed
  5. iksre – mire (winter, 9​.​27pm) – singing bowl meditation
  6. lee hannah – morning dew
  7. dania – zaytun
  8. claire deak – dampen the waves
  9. asha sheshadri – whiplash
  10. pollypraha – water mirror garden
  11. terrine – carrageenan do dad jokes
  12. helen svoboda – interlude 1
  13. csocsó – quelque chose comme ça
  14. deep sea data – human error
  15. māpura music – spark dreams.
  16. damon thomas – youth fears no injury
  17. smithsonian folkways recordings – introduction, part 1
  18. habitat ensemble – rounded edges
  19. lisa lerkenfeldt – stairway to the interior
  20. anna engelhardt – sabotage
  21. galan/vogt – panacea I (akira rabelais remix)
  22. jilk – end cards end cards
  23. yuko araki – ‡otiron
  24. agf – SKINgame
  25. leven canyon – loveletters In the sky
  26. poppy H – 1820947perfect
  27. flightless birds take wing x benjamin shannon – bin chicken
  28. hayden moon – left behind
  29. sweeney – turn away from the middle aged
  30. le gris – hildegarde
  31. john francis flynn – kitty
  32. paddi benson, grace lemon & james patrick gavin – a watcher’s gallery
  33. bird in the belly – sovay
  34. ØXN – cruel mother
  35. a clatter and drone – first demo​-​guitar and ebow
  36. david m. lewis & friends – wooden peg
  37. native cats – oscillator at the end of time
  38. dj tr!p – jet lag
  39. rhys howlett – still waters
  40. felix mir – flourite
  41. florigenix – lemonade
  42. tim koch – tim 04
