Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-11-14

- chris abrahams / oren ambarchi / robbie avenaim – placelessness ii
- throat & chest – watch the new video
- hourloupe – tea cup
- shackleton – there is a seed
- iksre – mire (winter, 9.27pm) – singing bowl meditation
- lee hannah – morning dew
- dania – zaytun
- claire deak – dampen the waves
- asha sheshadri – whiplash
- pollypraha – water mirror garden
- terrine – carrageenan do dad jokes
- helen svoboda – interlude 1
- csocsó – quelque chose comme ça
- deep sea data – human error
- māpura music – spark dreams.
- damon thomas – youth fears no injury
- smithsonian folkways recordings – introduction, part 1
- habitat ensemble – rounded edges
- lisa lerkenfeldt – stairway to the interior
- anna engelhardt – sabotage
- galan/vogt – panacea I (akira rabelais remix)
- jilk – end cards end cards
- yuko araki – ‡otiron
- agf – SKINgame
- leven canyon – loveletters In the sky
- poppy H – 1820947perfect
- flightless birds take wing x benjamin shannon – bin chicken
- hayden moon – left behind
- sweeney – turn away from the middle aged
- le gris – hildegarde
- john francis flynn – kitty
- paddi benson, grace lemon & james patrick gavin – a watcher’s gallery
- bird in the belly – sovay
- ØXN – cruel mother
- a clatter and drone – first demo-guitar and ebow
- david m. lewis & friends – wooden peg
- native cats – oscillator at the end of time
- dj tr!p – jet lag
- rhys howlett – still waters
- felix mir – flourite
- florigenix – lemonade
- tim koch – tim 04
Reader's opinions