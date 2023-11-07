Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-11-07

- jim white – static on the radio
- chris abrahams / oren ambarchi / robbie avenaim – placelessness
- keira j simmons – listening to the port (excerpt)
- claire deak – in defiance of tme
- ole-bjørn talstad – lysglimt
- cabbaggage – a walk in the city is a very sad thing
- ryan fennis – airlight
- lee hannah – quiet tide
- shuta hiraki – pythagoras_wolf’s footprints
- panoptique electrical – quiet seventy one
- leven canyon – moondogs
- dode – inter3 v1 tk1 | antonio mazzei
- christine ott – etreintes
- bleu nuit – sans titre #3
- amor muere – la
- avalon kane – the keep
- hourloupe – jacob
- matmos – injection basic sound
- sweeney – whom shall I call to speak to the algorithm?
- wasiq silan – am i indigenous enough?
- applied silence – the world from positive to negative
- helen svoboda – blue (pt 1)
- roger doyle – tape piece one (1971)
- deep sea data – johnny’s gone
- mary ocher – pulse (feat. your government)
- damon thomas – rural gloom
- hannah lee – bbb
- agf – MOVEbuild
- flightless birds take wing x benjamin shannon – noisy miner
- jim griffin – wood pigeons don’t kill people, people kill people
- d. c. cross – brumby revisited
- joan shelley – hush the waves are rolling in
- lilian – polska från skog
- you are wolf – reynardine
- frankie archer – alone maids do stray
- paddi benson, grace lemon & james patrick gavin – a primer
- henry parker – long lankin
- david m. lewis & friends – clock’s still ticking
- elena dakota – diamond ears
- sarah mary chadwick – only bad memories last
- adela mede – száz fele nézek
- felix mir – celestite
- florigenix – entrance to spaciousness
- tim koch – tim 04
