Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-11-07

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. chris abrahams / oren ambarchi / robbie avenaim – placelessness
  3. keira j simmons – listening to the port (excerpt)
  4. claire deak – in defiance of tme
  5. ole-bjørn talstad – lysglimt
  6. cabbaggage – a walk in the city is a very sad thing
  7. ryan fennis – airlight
  8. lee hannah – quiet tide
  9. shuta hiraki – pythagoras_wolf’s footprints
  10. panoptique electrical – quiet seventy one
  11. leven canyon – moondogs
  12. dode – inter3 v1 tk1 | antonio mazzei
  13. christine ott – etreintes
  14. bleu nuit – sans titre #3
  15. amor muere – la
  16. avalon kane – the keep
  17. hourloupe – jacob
  18. matmos – injection basic sound
  19. sweeney – whom shall I call to speak to the algorithm?
  20. wasiq silan – am i indigenous enough?
  21. applied silence – the world from positive to negative
  22. helen svoboda – blue (pt 1)
  23. roger doyle – tape piece one (1971)
  24. deep sea data – johnny’s gone
  25. mary ocher – pulse (feat. your government)
  26. damon thomas – rural gloom
  27. hannah lee – bbb
  28. agf – MOVEbuild
  29. flightless birds take wing x benjamin shannon – noisy miner
  30. jim griffin – wood pigeons don’t kill people, people kill people
  31. d. c. cross – brumby revisited
  32. joan shelley – hush the waves are rolling in
  33. lilian – polska fr​å​n skog
  34. you are wolf – reynardine
  35. frankie archer – alone maids do stray
  36. paddi benson, grace lemon & james patrick gavin – a primer
  37. henry parker – long lankin
  38. david m. lewis & friends – clock’s still ticking
  39. elena dakota – diamond ears
  40. sarah mary chadwick – only bad memories last
  41. adela mede – sz​á​z fele n​é​zek
  42. felix mir – celestite
  43. florigenix – entrance to spaciousness
  44. tim koch – tim 04
