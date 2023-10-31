Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-10-31

- jim white – static on the radio
- dania – arête
- fletina – larkfield sound experiment #1
- keira j simmons – listening to the port (excerpt)
- uncle no fun – laika
- gil sansón – cards facing up
- panoptique electrical – quiet seventy
- old amica – pappa
- claire deak – liberated sighs
- iksre – woodlands (summer, 10.28am) – crystal bowl meditation
- florigenix – perpetual motion
- piiptsjilling – wynstile dagen
- lee hannah – steam room
- christine ott – etreintes
- cabbaggage – a photo of a tree as seen through a window
- applied silence – on a day like this
- helen svoboda – blue (pt 1)
- asara – her safe space
- hayden moon – death of a miner’s cottage
- yirrinda – guyu (fish)
- roger doyle – tape piece one (1971)
- damon thomas – a dozen short drives
- deep sea data – over the moon
- garino luca – sélection de berceuses traditionnelles du monde
- leven canyon – behold the aeronaut!
- mystery twin – back in time for tea
- stereo minus one – finding metal in the cracks of the pavement
- mary ocher – is life possible? (with les trucs)
- agf – tSEW
- david m. lewis & friends – churchbells
- paddi benson, grace lemon & james patrick gavin – a watcher’s gallery
- the orbweavers – when it rains in broken hill
- angeline morrison – the three ravens
- you are wolf – winter solstice
- cerys hafana – the wife of usher’s well
- naomi keyte – warm water
- mug – scenes replayed on trains
- sarah mary chadwick – someone else’s baby
- thinking fellers union local 282 – flames up yours
- felix mir – clementina
- tim koch – tim 03
