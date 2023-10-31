Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-10-31

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. dania – ar​ê​te
  3. fletina – larkfield sound experiment #1
  4. keira j simmons – listening to the port (excerpt)
  5. uncle no fun – laika
  6. gil sansón – cards facing up
  7. panoptique electrical – quiet seventy
  8. old amica – pappa
  9. claire deak – liberated sighs
  10. iksre – woodlands (summer, 10​.​28am) – crystal bowl meditation
  11. florigenix – perpetual motion
  12. piiptsjilling – wynstile dagen
  13. lee hannah – steam room
  14. christine ott – etreintes
  15. cabbaggage – a photo of a tree as seen through a window
  16. applied silence – on a day like this
  17. helen svoboda – blue (pt 1)
  18. asara – her safe space
  19. hayden moon – death of a miner’s cottage
  20. yirrinda – guyu (fish)
  21. roger doyle – tape piece one (1971)
  22. damon thomas – a dozen short drives
  23. deep sea data – over the moon
  24. garino luca – s​é​lection de berceuses traditionnelles du monde
  25. leven canyon – behold the aeronaut!
  26. mystery twin – back in time for tea
  27. stereo minus one – finding metal in the cracks of the pavement
  28. mary ocher – is life possible? (with les trucs)
  29. agf – tSEW
  30. david m. lewis & friends – churchbells
  31. paddi benson, grace lemon & james patrick gavin – a watcher’s gallery
  32. the orbweavers – when it rains in broken hill
  33. angeline morrison – the three ravens
  34. you are wolf – winter solstice
  35. cerys hafana – the wife of usher’s well
  36. naomi keyte – warm water
  37. mug – scenes replayed on trains
  38. sarah mary chadwick – someone else’s baby
  39. thinking fellers union local 282 – flames up yours
  40. felix mir – clementina
  41. tim koch – tim 03
