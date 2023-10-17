Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-10-17

October 17, 2023

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. body/head – come on (longform editions remix)
  3. keira j simmons – listening to the port (excerpt)
  4. lee hannah – aquarelle
  5. clariloops – tranquility (for sidney)
  6. yirinda – thurum voi (look there)
  7. mary ocher – approaching singularity (with roberto cacciapaglia)
  8. lou mcmahon ensemble+ – butter_flies
  9. mary lattimore – horses, glossy on the hill
  10. damon thomas – you’ve got to pay attention
  11. yara asmar – objects lost in drawers (found again at the most inconvenient times)
  12. florigenix – your beauty is a feeling
  13. lucy liyou – death’s length
  14. panoptique electrical – quiet sixty eight
  15. michael lightborne – lugh
  16. lo kristenson – mellanrum (2)
  17. slán – sore eye
  18. florence anna maunders – eight of cups
  19. heavy cloud – the modern age
  20. david curington – number sequences
  21. iksre – tuesday
  22. veryan – far from the flame
  23. attks th drknss – It doesn​’​t have to be perfect if it doesn​’​t have to be our lives
  24. salllvage – the boilermaker’s dream
  25. rod flavell – man death destruction
  26. valentin clastrier & steven kamperman – fabulo 2 bucolique
  27. woods of sith cala – a strange residue on the auditorium floor
  28. dario calderone & kiya tabassian – nell’oceano
  29. lisa o’neil – squeeze bees (ivor cutler)
  30. andrey vinogradov – formula motus
  31. jonny dillon – the corridor of the heart
  32. adam geoffrey cole – an evergreen wood
  33. karine polwart with pippa murphy – ballon de paris
  34. lizzy hardingham – the seeds of love
  35. elena dakota – slow as hell
  36. sarah mary chadwick – shitty town
  37. purple pingers – if you can’t afford to maintain your investment property, sell it..
  38. tim koch – tim 01
  39. felix mir – ghostly
  40. delicasteez – omnishade
