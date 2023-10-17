Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-10-17

- jim white – static on the radio
- body/head – come on (longform editions remix)
- keira j simmons – listening to the port (excerpt)
- lee hannah – aquarelle
- clariloops – tranquility (for sidney)
- yirinda – thurum voi (look there)
- mary ocher – approaching singularity (with roberto cacciapaglia)
- lou mcmahon ensemble+ – butter_flies
- mary lattimore – horses, glossy on the hill
- damon thomas – you’ve got to pay attention
- yara asmar – objects lost in drawers (found again at the most inconvenient times)
- florigenix – your beauty is a feeling
- lucy liyou – death’s length
- panoptique electrical – quiet sixty eight
- michael lightborne – lugh
- lo kristenson – mellanrum (2)
- slán – sore eye
- florence anna maunders – eight of cups
- heavy cloud – the modern age
- david curington – number sequences
- iksre – tuesday
- veryan – far from the flame
- attks th drknss – It doesn’t have to be perfect if it doesn’t have to be our lives
- salllvage – the boilermaker’s dream
- rod flavell – man death destruction
- valentin clastrier & steven kamperman – fabulo 2 bucolique
- woods of sith cala – a strange residue on the auditorium floor
- dario calderone & kiya tabassian – nell’oceano
- lisa o’neil – squeeze bees (ivor cutler)
- andrey vinogradov – formula motus
- jonny dillon – the corridor of the heart
- adam geoffrey cole – an evergreen wood
- karine polwart with pippa murphy – ballon de paris
- lizzy hardingham – the seeds of love
- elena dakota – slow as hell
- sarah mary chadwick – shitty town
- purple pingers – if you can’t afford to maintain your investment property, sell it..
- tim koch – tim 01
- felix mir – ghostly
- delicasteez – omnishade
