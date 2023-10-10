Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-10-10

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. khabat abas – bombshell cello
  3. yara asmar – to die in the country
  4. lee hannah – paradise gardens
  5. keira j simmons – listening to the port (excerpt)
  6. panoptique electrical – quiet sixty seven
  7. yirinda – dhangalim (fly)
  8. daniel schrage – lift
  9. florigenix – music for relieving uncertainty
  10. iksre – pobblebonk (feat. luminem)
  11. action pyramid & jack greenhalgh – submersion
  12. natalia beylis – a visit to yasmin
  13. group listening – wenn der s​ü​dwind weht
  14. porous collective – hermetic definition
  15. coen oscar polack – unseen shores
  16. laila sakini – milk
  17. damon thomas – the wampus cat
  18. throat & chest – coiled rope and a small piece of wood
  19. henrik meierkord & ni! – a​̈​lvdans / p​е​ч​н​о​и​̆ t​а​н​е​ц
  20. dirk schaefer – sample a
  21. veryan – this hidden land
  22. brian harnetty – who told you that story?
  23. bone music – a history of fear on film
  24. poppy h – stigma (live)
  25. salllvage – pigface arcana
  26. sir robert orange peel vs london school of economics – poached
  27. gazelle twin – fear keeps us alive
  28. gentleforce – magpie
  29. the illegal opera – welcome
  30. motez – press play
  31. fantôme josepha – pauvre courtney love
  32. michalis kouloumis, tristan driessens, miriam encinas – kozan
  33. andrey vinogradov – splitting up
  34. hildaland – the selkie of sule skerry
  35. rónán Ó snodaigh & myles O’reilly – king of the kingdom (ri a riocht)
  36. hevelwood – the unfortunate lass
  37. lainey dempsey – brisk youngl assie
  38. rhys howlett – songbird
  39. adam geoffrey cole – sing a song this eve
  40. elena dakota – fire bird
  41. sarah mary chadwick – drinkin’ on a tuesday
  42. anya anastasia – smog & mirrors
  43. sweeney – preference (extended version)
  44. felix mir – real or not real
  45. delicasteez – day 2
