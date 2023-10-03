Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-10-03

Written by on October 3, 2023

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. keira j simmons – listening to the port (excerpt)
  3. yara asmar – it is 5​:​00pm and nothing bad has happened to us (yet)
  4. genevieve fry w sorim byeon & esala liyanage – sound sketch # 2.2 / untitled 2.2 2023 – drawing sound
  5. willebrant – undercurrent
  6. lee hannah – mountain spring
  7. soloman tump – bun barrow
  8. liz helman – i swim through you
  9. erlend apneseth trio with maja ratkje – spor etter spor (mellom oss)
  10. 刘一纬 liu yiwei – 弓箭 gong jian
  11. yirinda – njurunj (emu)
  12. dane law & chants – lumeri
  13. panoptique electrical – quiet sixty six
  14. florigenix – entrance to spaciousness
  15. iksre – 4.0
  16. aircode – water strider
  17. ellie wilson – delta
  18. natalia beylis – mermaids
  19. porous collective – hermetic definition
  20. poppy h – cut & dry
  21. damon thomas – chained to a tree
  22. amby downs – i am holding my breath (excerpt)
  23. katarina gryvul – reverie
  24. gentleforce – midnight picnic
  25. veryan – an almost echo
  26. salllvage – o’drone park
  27. stench ov death prod. – opening credits
  28. sir robert orange peel vs london school of economics – who breaks a butterfly
  29. dj tr!p – gray sector daily
  30. chaz knapp, cy werner, chaz prymek – ghosts in arkansas
  31. hannah read – silverphae
  32. rhys howlett – seagulls
  33. adam geoffrey cole – river trail
  34. jim causley – the raggle taggle gypsies
  35. lainey dempsey – the howff of tibby pagan
  36. j and the woolen stars – feeling worse about the same
  37. elena dakota – women in the air
  38. sarah mary chadwick – angry and violent
  39. alana jagt – lullaby #2
  40. jen lush – the stories we do not know
  41. sweeney – preference
  42. felix mir – x
  43. delicasteez – i need a belina pronto
  44. bad’m d – simulakra
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The RaT: 2023-10-03

Previous post

Vanishing Point: 2023-10-03

Current track

Title

Artist