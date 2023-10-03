Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-10-03

- jim white – static on the radio
- keira j simmons – listening to the port (excerpt)
- yara asmar – it is 5:00pm and nothing bad has happened to us (yet)
- genevieve fry w sorim byeon & esala liyanage – sound sketch # 2.2 / untitled 2.2 2023 – drawing sound
- willebrant – undercurrent
- lee hannah – mountain spring
- soloman tump – bun barrow
- liz helman – i swim through you
- erlend apneseth trio with maja ratkje – spor etter spor (mellom oss)
- 刘一纬 liu yiwei – 弓箭 gong jian
- yirinda – njurunj (emu)
- dane law & chants – lumeri
- panoptique electrical – quiet sixty six
- florigenix – entrance to spaciousness
- iksre – 4.0
- aircode – water strider
- ellie wilson – delta
- natalia beylis – mermaids
- porous collective – hermetic definition
- poppy h – cut & dry
- damon thomas – chained to a tree
- amby downs – i am holding my breath (excerpt)
- katarina gryvul – reverie
- gentleforce – midnight picnic
- veryan – an almost echo
- salllvage – o’drone park
- stench ov death prod. – opening credits
- sir robert orange peel vs london school of economics – who breaks a butterfly
- dj tr!p – gray sector daily
- chaz knapp, cy werner, chaz prymek – ghosts in arkansas
- hannah read – silverphae
- rhys howlett – seagulls
- adam geoffrey cole – river trail
- jim causley – the raggle taggle gypsies
- lainey dempsey – the howff of tibby pagan
- j and the woolen stars – feeling worse about the same
- elena dakota – women in the air
- sarah mary chadwick – angry and violent
- alana jagt – lullaby #2
- jen lush – the stories we do not know
- sweeney – preference
- felix mir – x
- delicasteez – i need a belina pronto
- bad’m d – simulakra
Reader's opinions