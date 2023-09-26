Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-09-26

- jim white – static on the radio
- tim mortimer – field 4
- keira j simmons – listening to the port (excerpt)
- lee hannah – a moment of reflection
- sophie hutchings – back of beyond
- hand to earth – waṯu (excerpt)
- peter webb – spain
- natalia beylis – black sea, 1967
- damon thomas – poor tv reception
- portland vows – yulor
- yirinda – yuangan (dugong)
- simon mcCorry – these scalding tears
- powders – embalming
- grey frequency – thirty high road
- válek / merta / tarnovski – metal kyū
- heavy cloud – the modern age
- panoptique electrical – quiet sixty five
- charles curtis, alan licht, and dean roberts – may 99a
- amby downs – i am holding my breath (excerpt)
- liepaja – song as technology
- iksre – rapids
- laila sakini – residence – excerpt
- veryan – the light without love
- anja lauvdal – fantasie for agathe backer grøndahl
- the cube of unknowing – it suggested the superimposition of locations thousands of miles apart
- carrier – into the habit
- salllvage – Dive Reflex
- oxn – cruel mother
- abigail lapell – isabeau (french lullaby)
- lilian – the way through the woods
- adam geoffrey cole – an early fall
- john francis flynn – mole in the ground
- elena dakota – tThese walls know how to float
- sarah mary chadwick – i feltthings in new zealand
- alana jagt – sarah
- sleaford mods – big pharma
- felix mir – noisette
- delicasteez – baps
- bad’m d – all day
