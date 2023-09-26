Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-09-26

September 26, 2023

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. tim mortimer – field 4
  3. keira j simmons – listening to the port (excerpt)
  4. lee hannah – a moment of reflection
  5. sophie hutchings – back of beyond
  6. hand to earth – wa​ṯ​u (excerpt)
  7. peter webb – spain
  8. natalia beylis – black sea, 1967
  9. damon thomas – poor tv reception
  10. portland vows – yulor
  11. yirinda – yuangan (dugong)
  12. simon mcCorry – these scalding tears
  13. powders – embalming
  14. grey frequency – thirty high road
  15. válek / merta / tarnovski – metal kyū
  16. heavy cloud – the modern age
  17. panoptique electrical – quiet sixty five
  18. charles curtis, alan licht, and dean roberts – may 99a
  19. amby downs – i am holding my breath (excerpt)
  20. liepaja – song as technology
  21. iksre – rapids
  22. laila sakini – residence – excerpt
  23. veryan – the light without love
  24. anja lauvdal – fantasie for agathe backer gr​ø​ndahl
  25. the cube of unknowing – it suggested the superimposition of locations thousands of miles apart
  26. carrier – into the habit
  27. salllvage – Dive Reflex
  28. oxn – cruel mother
  29. abigail lapell – isabeau (french lullaby)
  30. lilian – the way through the woods
  31. adam geoffrey cole – an early fall
  32. john francis flynn – mole in the ground
  33. elena dakota – tThese walls know how to float
  34. sarah mary chadwick – i feltthings in new zealand
  35. alana jagt – sarah
  36. sleaford mods – big pharma
  37. felix mir – noisette
  38. delicasteez – baps
  39. bad’m d – all day
