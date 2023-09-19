Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-09-19

- jim white – static on the radio
- genevieve fry w mindy meng wang – sound sketch # 12 / untitled 12 2023 – drawing sound
- keira j simmons – listening to the port
- atte elias kantonen – mire
- panoptique electrical – quiet sixty four
- amby downs – ngunmal (excerpt)
- anthéne – spiral
- mike nigro – argyle place park
- khamoosh collective ⇻ – collective listening
- crows labyrinth & willebrant – leaving space
- benjamin finger – drift
- paolino canzoneri – la casa e la gabbia grossa
- natasha barrett – impossible moments from venice 2
- henrik meierkord marco lucchi – mossa och sten I
- damon thomas – the slab
- quiet clapping – the ballad of bridget cleary (edit)
- dole fam – cut up for cage
- marta mist – godspeed, little doodle
- piotr kurek – klamm
- veryan – nothing lasts forever
- laila sakini – free minds – excerpt
- iksre – song to the siren
- natalia beylis – the lighthouse trembles
- yuko araki – ‡otiron
- jet jaguar – grading honey
- the cube of unknowing – a horizon littered with glowing masts [crest vectors]
- eryk salvaggio – evidence of growth
- salllvage – fronds of iron (bells for him)
- ellie wilson – delta
- peter wood – balada ferroviária
- sarah ghriallais – an sceilpín draighneach
- paddi benson, grace lemon & james patrick gavin – a curious dance
- lainey dempsey – selkie bairn
- eyrie – grey heron
- tamsin elliott & tarek elazhary – el hara
- adam geoffrey cole – drinking with the flies
- elena dakota – plasticine, as I do the sky
- sarah mary chadwick – don’t tell me i’m a good friend
- alana jagt – fishing song
- the native cats – my risks is art
- florigenix – preliminal
- felix mir – earth portal
- caitlin johnstone – crazy, unrealistic people Vs rational, realistic people
