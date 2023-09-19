Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-09-19

Written by on September 19, 2023

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. genevieve fry w mindy meng wang – sound sketch # 12 / untitled 12 2023 – drawing sound
  3. keira j simmons – listening to the port
  4. atte elias kantonen – mire
  5. panoptique electrical – quiet sixty four
  6. amby downs – ngunmal (excerpt)
  7. anthéne – spiral
  8. mike nigro – argyle place park
  9. khamoosh collective ⇻ – collective listening
  10. crows labyrinth & willebrant – leaving space
  11. benjamin finger – drift
  12. paolino canzoneri – la casa e la gabbia grossa
  13. natasha barrett – impossible moments from venice 2
  14. henrik meierkord marco lucchi – mossa och sten I
  15. damon thomas – the slab
  16. quiet clapping – the ballad of bridget cleary (edit)
  17. dole fam – cut up for cage
  18. marta mist – godspeed, little doodle
  19. piotr kurek – klamm
  20. veryan – nothing lasts forever
  21. laila sakini – free minds – excerpt
  22. iksre – song to the siren
  23. natalia beylis – the lighthouse trembles
  24. yuko araki – ‡otiron
  25. jet jaguar – grading honey
  26. the cube of unknowing – a horizon littered with glowing masts [crest vectors]
  27. eryk salvaggio – evidence of growth
  28. salllvage – fronds of iron (bells for him)
  29. ellie wilson – delta
  30. peter wood – balada ferrovi​á​ria
  31. sarah ghriallais – an sceilp​í​n draighneach
  32. paddi benson, grace lemon & james patrick gavin – a curious dance
  33. lainey dempsey – selkie bairn
  34. eyrie – grey heron
  35. tamsin elliott & tarek elazhary – el hara
  36. adam geoffrey cole – drinking with the flies
  37. elena dakota – plasticine, as I do the sky
  38. sarah mary chadwick – don​’​t tell me i’m a good friend
  39. alana jagt – fishing song
  40. the native cats – my risks is art
  41. florigenix – preliminal
  42. felix mir – earth portal
  43. caitlin johnstone – crazy, unrealistic people Vs rational, realistic people
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Simple Sounds: 2023-09-19

Current track

Title

Artist