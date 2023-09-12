Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-09-12

- jim white – static on the radio
- genevieve fry & esala liyanage – in search of blank space
- laila sakini – english summer (excerpt)
- keira j simmons – listening to the port
- natalia beylis – good birds, goodnight
- hanna tuulikki – spinning-in-stereo (side A)
- benedict drew – bow
- ghost in the loop – le chant de la glace
- yara asmar – come back later
- simon mcCorry – these scalding tears
- iksre – untitled
- damon thomas – sticky sap
- iksre & anthéne – falling stars
- benjamin finger – vague
- david curington & diurnal burdans – blockages
- kate carr – usually concealed in dense foliage
- hiroshi yoshimura – something blue
- syma tariq – partitioned listening
- panoptique electrical – quiet sixty three
- avalon kane and stu patterson – medusa
- eryk salvaggio – fruiting
- the cube of unknowing – selected factors linking metabolism, celestial bodies and data conduits
- floormat doormat & jon revelator – lamentations (xqui remix)
- matmos – mud-dauber wasp
- peter wood – clearwater
- john fahey – all the rains
- you are wolf – winter solstice
- lisa o’neil – goodnight world (live)
- eyrie – nangarre track
- d. c. cross – the regicide of daniel ek made no sound
- thomas mcCarthy – the wicklow mountains high
- adam geoffrey cole – a long goodbye
- lainey dempsey – the lum hat wantin’ the croon
- elena dakota – lavender
- alana jagt – stars of napperby
- jen lush – vermillion
- eddie the toatboy – requiem pour un con
- felix mir – null void
- florigenix – brisk omen
- delicasteez – pool jammin’
