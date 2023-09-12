Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-09-12

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. genevieve fry & esala liyanage – in search of blank space
  3. laila sakini – english summer (excerpt)
  4. keira j simmons – listening to the port
  5. natalia beylis – good birds, goodnight
  6. hanna tuulikki – spinning​-​in​-​stereo (side A)
  7. benedict drew – bow
  8. ghost in the loop – le chant de la glace
  9. yara asmar – come back later
  10. simon mcCorry – these scalding tears
  11. iksre – untitled
  12. damon thomas – sticky sap
  13. iksre & anthéne – falling stars
  14. benjamin finger – vague
  15. david curington & diurnal burdans – blockages
  16. kate carr – usually concealed in dense foliage
  17. hiroshi yoshimura – something blue
  18. syma tariq – partitioned listening
  19. panoptique electrical – quiet sixty three
  20. avalon kane and stu patterson – medusa
  21. eryk salvaggio – fruiting
  22. the cube of unknowing – selected factors linking metabolism, celestial bodies and data conduits
  23. floormat doormat & jon revelator – lamentations (xqui remix)
  24. matmos – mud​-​dauber wasp
  25. peter wood – clearwater
  26. john fahey – all the rains
  27. you are wolf – winter solstice
  28. lisa o’neil – goodnight world (live)
  29. eyrie – nangarre track
  30. d. c. cross – the regicide of daniel ek made no sound
  31. thomas mcCarthy – the wicklow mountains high
  32. adam geoffrey cole – a long goodbye
  33. lainey dempsey – the lum hat wantin’ the croon
  34. elena dakota – lavender
  35. alana jagt – stars of napperby
  36. jen lush – vermillion
  37. eddie the toatboy – requiem pour un con
  38. felix mir – null void
  39. florigenix – brisk omen
  40. delicasteez – pool jammin’
