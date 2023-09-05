Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-09-05

September 5, 2023

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. genevieve fry – sound sketch # 1 / untitled 1 2023
  3. panoptique electrical – quiet sixty two
  4. keira j simmons – listening to th eport
  5. broken chip – lost in shadows
  6. natasha barrett – impossible moments from venice 2
  7. nemokai – waiting for the washing machine
  8. paw grabowski – slangen om englens Øjne
  9. iksre – it’s quiet at the edge of the universe (feat. diego villalta)
  10. iksre & anthéne – horae
  11. brian harnetty – merrywise
  12. constant little ghost – etude I (piano)
  13. válek / merta / tarnovski – metal ichi
  14. andra amber nikolayi – being from the east
  15. kirk barley – gravity
  16. natalia beylis – afloat in fog and feathers
  17. hamish napier – the grey coast (poem)
  18. lawrence english & lea bertucci – amorphic foothills
  19. damon thomas – secret plant cave
  20. the cube of unknowing – a horizon littered with glowing masts
  21. heavy cloud – the modern age
  22. witch on horseback – merry strangers
  23. désaccord majeur – l’utopie du corps
  24. māpura music – set the table
  25. jilk – sculpture 2
  26. gazelle twin – black dog (single)
  27. laura cannell – bow & creak (radio edit)
  28. ellie wilson – unnamed unseen
  29. various artists – 殘​缺​的​土​墻 cob wall in debris
  30. elizabeth still – rain dog
  31. nell ní chroinin – banks of sullane
  32. eyrie – the bird is free
  33. adam geoffrey cole – drunk with the flies
  34. soccer committee – reaching
  35. alana jagt – somehow, sometime
  36. jen lush – small birds flown
  37. leo lackritz – let’s start an alliance
  38. amberlucent & mr eel – rite of the old ones
  39. delicasteez – sev’s sleep
  40. felix mir – rest if tired
  41. caitlin johnstone – opposing the empire means widening our circles of compassion
