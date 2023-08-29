Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-08-29

- jim white – static on the radio
- ed herrmann – water ways
- the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – anthochaera carunculata – red wattlebird
- rose riebl – wind rain moon
- henrik meierkord – cello harmonies part I
- eleOnora – voice improv with wind at unknown location (2010 edit)
- lawrence english & lea bertucci – geology of fire
- witch on jorseback – gallery of untruths
- iksre & anthéne – lungs
- iksre – as good as it gets
- fay victor – black women’s music
- willebrant & the broken cradle – agora
- ryan hooper – poems for seasons and cycles
- tim mortimer – field 3
- haus am gern – mou(el mou)
- broken chip – dying trees
- damon thomas – off tower road
- panoptique electrical – quiet sixty one
- stereo minus one – the mote of dust i’ve been watching for the last hour
- ryan frame – glitchy football commentary with extreme fx
- arovane – ivylc
- florigenix – hymn for life on earth
- māpura music – frogs
- pmxper – quiet night
- dave heumann – tuning the wind
- andrew liles – the landlord’s daughter
- fionnuala maxwell – when the mummers come calling
- jiminil – ellen’s reel
- petunia-liebling macpumpkin with norwood grimes – any different
- jim ghedi x stick in the wheel – what will become of england
- dean forever – right to try
- maija sofia – telling the bees
- jessica luxx – the temple
- reverend kristin michael hayter – all of my friends are going to hell
- amberlucent & mr eel – strap-on futronic
- felix mir – things take time
- delicasteez – i reminis
- caitlin johnstone – in a world ruled by propaganda, a sane worldview will necessarily be a fringe worldview
