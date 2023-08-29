Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-08-29

Written by on August 29, 2023

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. ed herrmann – water ways
  3. the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – anthochaera carunculata – red wattlebird
  4. rose riebl – wind rain moon
  5. henrik meierkord – cello harmonies part I
  6. eleOnora – voice improv with wind at unknown location (2010 edit)
  7. lawrence english & lea bertucci – geology of fire
  8. witch on jorseback – gallery of untruths
  9. iksre & anthéne – lungs
  10. iksre – as good as it gets
  11. fay victor – black women​’​s music
  12. willebrant & the broken cradle – agora
  13. ryan hooper – poems for seasons and cycles
  14. tim mortimer – field 3
  15. haus am gern – mou(el mou)
  16. broken chip – dying trees
  17. damon thomas – off tower road
  18. panoptique electrical – quiet sixty one
  19. stereo minus one – the mote of dust i’ve been watching for the last hour
  20. ryan frame – glitchy football commentary with extreme fx
  21. arovane – ivylc
  22. florigenix – hymn for life on earth
  23. māpura music – frogs
  24. pmxper – quiet night
  25. dave heumann – tuning the wind
  26. andrew liles – the landlord’s daughter
  27. fionnuala maxwell – when the mummers come calling
  28. jiminil – ellen’s reel
  29. petunia-liebling macpumpkin with norwood grimes – any different
  30. jim ghedi x stick in the wheel – what will become of england
  31. dean forever – right to try
  32. maija sofia – telling the bees
  33. jessica luxx – the temple
  34. reverend kristin michael hayter – all of my friends are going to hell
  35. amberlucent & mr eel – strap​-​on futronic
  36. felix mir – things take time
  37. delicasteez – i reminis
  38. caitlin johnstone – in a world ruled by propaganda, a sane worldview will necessarily be a fringe worldview
