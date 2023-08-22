Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-08-22

- jim white – static on the radio
- third space – for the upper mantle
- keira j simmons – gabbro
- the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – prelude from cello suite No.1
- clariloops – tranquility (for sidney)
- māpura music – i’ll see ya tomorrow
- arovane – cantell
- iksre & anthéne – solstice
- belbury poly – coordinates
- jonny nash – theories
- galan/vogt – all the time in the world
- broken chip – undone
- tim mortimer – byobu
- liam halliwell – 1.9
- audible masticators – until drone do us partt (inyan remix)
- stephanie lamprea – wang lu : bathing
- panoptique electrical – quiet sixty
- nick huggins with mckisko and mary glenn – turning a cup and the water falls from it
- kim oxlund – her first hello
- sulci – palilalia
- minutes to midnight – nNon sai chi sono (remix)
- sanfeliu – lonely village (sherman and field salvation remix)
- s.c. sharma – after the war
- gaunt – favourite memory
- stereo minus one – finding metal In the cracks of the pavement
- elizabeth still – yoshi’s bagel
- ruth clinton – lament of the irish mother
- heironymous harry – the river of doom
- alvarius b – corn rigs
- rónán Ó snodaigh & myles O’reilly – calling all angels
- billy bragg – rich men earning north of a million
- andy smith – time for tea
- petunia-liebling macpumpkin with norwood grimes – hall of the hourglass
- sarah mary chadwick – drinkin’ on a tuesday
- the native cats – my risks is art
- lou venturini – fruit falls naturally
- florigenix – music for temporary weightlessness
- felix mir – long exposure
