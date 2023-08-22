Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-08-22

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. third space – for the upper mantle
  3. keira j simmons – gabbro
  4. the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – prelude from cello suite No​.​1
  5. clariloops – tranquility (for sidney)
  6. māpura music – i’ll see ya tomorrow
  7. arovane – cantell
  8. iksre & anthéne – solstice
  9. belbury poly – coordinates
  10. jonny nash – theories
  11. galan/vogt – all the time in the world
  12. broken chip – undone
  13. tim mortimer – byobu
  14. liam halliwell – 1.9
  15. audible masticators – until drone do us partt (inyan remix)
  16. stephanie lamprea – wang lu : bathing
  17. panoptique electrical – quiet sixty
  18. nick huggins with mckisko and mary glenn – turning a cup and the water falls from it
  19. kim oxlund – her first hello
  20. sulci – palilalia
  21. minutes to midnight – nNon sai chi sono (remix)
  22. sanfeliu – lonely village (sherman and field salvation remix)
  23. s.c. sharma – after the war
  24. gaunt – favourite memory
  25. stereo minus one – finding metal In the cracks of the pavement
  26. elizabeth still – yoshi’s bagel
  27. ruth clinton – lament of the irish mother
  28. heironymous harry – the river of doom
  29. alvarius b – corn rigs
  30. rónán Ó snodaigh & myles O’reilly – calling all angels
  31. billy bragg – rich men earning north of a million
  32. andy smith – time for tea
  33. petunia-liebling macpumpkin with norwood grimes – hall of the hourglass
  34. sarah mary chadwick – drinkin’ on a tuesday
  35. the native cats – my risks is art
  36. lou venturini – fruit falls naturally
  37. florigenix – music for temporary weightlessness
  38. felix mir – long exposure
