Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-08-15

- jim white – static on the radio
- keira j simmons – diorite
- the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – cucu sonata
- tim mortimer – desire lines
- ghost in the loop – l’imaginaire des glaciers
- katerina stathis – alternate adventure
- the lonely bell – the outer banks
- broken chip – morning star
- james heather – hidden angel feat. roger robinson, penelope trappes & specimens
- audible masticators – until drone do us part (quatrefoil rework)
- hanna – dance
- stephanie lamprea – kurt rohde: water lilies i
- panoptique electrical – quiet fifty nine
- kemper norton – rife 1
- daniel o’sullivan – the lights that guard the world
- iksre & anthéne – remission
- deep sea data – spy on yourself
- nick huggins with mckisko and mary glenn – leave two stones together in the doorway
- lawrence english – it is night, outside
- jet jaguar – grading honey
- damon thomas – out of the ditch
- steve & mr eel – rite of the old ones
- shabaH – 2
- sulci – cherry lips
- flaer – the hill
- liz hanks – hide (measurement of land needed to sustain a family)
- iona lane & ranjana ghatak – agar main panchi hota / lark in the clear air
- basile brémaud – bourrée au père mouret
- rosie stewart – jug of punch
- the woodbine & ivy band – twa corbies
- sarah mcquaid – sweetness and pain (the st buryan sessions)
- dandelion wine – katavasia
- maud the moth + trajedesaliva – cuerpo de gato
- lorelle meets the obsolete – ave en reversa
- felix mir – aquarelles
- florigenix – forest guides and diety statues
