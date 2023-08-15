Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-08-15

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. keira j simmons – diorite
  3. the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – cucu sonata
  4. tim mortimer – desire lines
  5. ghost in the loop – l’imaginaire des glaciers
  6. katerina stathis – alternate adventure
  7. the lonely bell – the outer banks
  8. broken chip – morning star
  9. james heather – hidden angel feat. roger robinson, penelope trappes & specimens
  10. audible masticators – until drone do us part (quatrefoil rework)
  11. hanna – dance
  12. stephanie lamprea – kurt rohde: water lilies i
  13. panoptique electrical – quiet fifty nine
  14. kemper norton – rife 1
  15. daniel o’sullivan – the lights that guard the world
  16. iksre & anthéne – remission
  17. deep sea data – spy on yourself
  18. nick huggins with mckisko and mary glenn – leave two stones together in the doorway
  19. lawrence english – it is night, outside
  20. jet jaguar – grading honey
  21. damon thomas – out of the ditch
  22. steve & mr eel – rite of the old ones
  23. shabaH – 2
  24. sulci – cherry lips
  25. flaer – the hill
  26. liz hanks – hide​ ​(​measurement​ ​of land needed to sustain a family)
  27. iona lane & ranjana ghatak – agar main panchi hota / lark in the clear air
  28. basile br​é​maud – bourr​é​e au p​è​re mouret
  29. rosie stewart – jug of punch
  30. the woodbine & ivy band – twa corbies
  31. sarah mcquaid – sweetness and pain (the st buryan sessions)
  32. dandelion wine – katavasia
  33. maud the moth + trajedesaliva – cuerpo de gato
  34. lorelle meets the obsolete – ave en reversa
  35. felix mir – aquarelles
  36. florigenix – forest guides and diety statues
