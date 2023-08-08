Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-08-08

Written by on August 8, 2023

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. tim mortimer – field 4
  3. the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – In the Night
  4. katerina stathis – pied piper (outro)
  5. keira j simmons – dolerite
  6. tiny leaves – long mynd snow
  7. 鈴木昭男 / akio suzuki – 空​間​の​記​録 / a record of the space (excerpt)
  8. deep sea data – contact
  9. natalia beylis – afloat in fog and feathers
  10. mike cooper – beaches
  11. kim moore – light to come (excerpt)
  12. the cry – in my mind
  13. industrial-1 – h2
  14. mary lattimore – and then he wrappedhis wings around me (feat. meg baird and walt mcClements)
  15. myriad valley – the great oak tree
  16. belbury poly – co-ordinates
  17. macrogramma – perché dormiamo? (feat. noriko ogawa)
  18. IKSRE & anthéne – solstice
  19. damon locks & rob mazurek – las ni​ñ​as estan escuchando (the children are listening)
  20. kirk barley – evier
  21. the whimsy angels – illegal transactions
  22. panoptique electrical – quiet fifty eight
  23. liam halliwell – 1.8
  24. nick huggins with mckisko and mary glenn – grass between two houses, swaying
  25. radial quartet – o moon)))
  26. 4 grados del fuego – transfiguraci​ó​n (adri​á​n arias pomontty y keban fr​í​as)
  27. damon thomas – sand and snakes
  28. graffiti people – garbage war
  29. flaer – hew
  30. burd ellen – the highland widow’s lament
  31. m​é​abh meir – queen among the heather
  32. eyrie – the bird is free
  33. the woodbine & ivy band – spencer the rover
  34. dandelion wine – so you will know
  35. petunia-liebling macpumpkin with norwood grimes – man on the moon
  36. naomi keyte – hard to make plans
  37. maud the moth + trajedesaliva – habitantes del desgarro
  38. florigenix – winged avatar
  39. felix mir – fragile
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Morning Ts: 2023-08-08

Previous post

Simple Sounds: 2023-08-08

Current track

Title

Artist