Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-08-01

- jim white – static on the radio
- morag law / ruaridh law – travelling light (original soundtrack)
- the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – ecstatic dance no.2
- witch on horseback – gallery of untruths
- keira j simmons – pegmatite
- simon mcCorry – these scalding tears
- throat & chest – without the sound of your breath I and II
- katerina stathis – comfort zone
- panoptique electrical – quiet fifty seven
- carnivorous plants – I
- nick huggins with mckisko and mary glenn – tape hiss, guitar strings, shattering
- sophie hutchings – a dead sea’s ripples
- 4 grados del fuego – primera vsión (adrián arias pomontty)
- liam halliwell – 1.7
- deep sea data – oblivion
- amberlucent – the arrival
- damon thomas – a deep connection
- zaumne – sorciéres (feat. yl hooi)
- eric schmid & alyssa van denburg – same
- cate brooks – curig
- damon locks & rob mazurek – support the youth (with sound)
- attks th drknss – there is a wild horse hoose in the rage cage
- moray newlands – radio and television
- dissociative identity quartet – time passes
- graffiti people – what happened to all my freedom
- padang food tigers & sigbjørn apeland – it’s in thee, frittering aAway
- balladeste – rain shimmer
- adam geoffrey cole – a long goodbye
- michael frank Ó confhaola – róisín dubh
- dandelion wine – lull
- petunia-liebling macpumpkin with norwood grimes – sweets
- laura lucas – i imagine you are happy (feat. lawson hull)
- georgia oatley – gold
- naomi keyte – gillian
- sinead o’connor & terry hall – all kinds of everything
- florigenix – jungle rusted plasma temple
- felix mir – opportunity
- leitmotiv limbo – sweeping an arc
Reader's opinions