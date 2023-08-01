Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-08-01

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. morag law / ruaridh law – travelling light (original soundtrack)
  3. the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – ecstatic dance no​.​2
  4. witch on horseback – gallery of untruths
  5. keira j simmons – pegmatite
  6. simon mcCorry – these scalding tears
  7. throat & chest – without the sound of your breath I and II
  8. katerina stathis – comfort zone
  9. panoptique electrical – quiet fifty seven
  10. carnivorous plants – I
  11. nick huggins with mckisko and mary glenn – tape hiss, guitar strings, shattering
  12. sophie hutchings – a dead sea’s ripples
  13. 4 grados del fuego – primera vsi​ó​n (adri​á​n arias pomontty)
  14. liam halliwell – 1.7
  15. deep sea data – oblivion
  16. amberlucent – the arrival
  17. damon thomas – a deep connection
  18. zaumne – sorci​é​res (feat. yl hooi)
  19. eric schmid & alyssa van denburg – same
  20. cate brooks – curig
  21. damon locks & rob mazurek – support the youth (with sound)
  22. attks th drknss – there is a wild horse hoose in the rage cage
  23. moray newlands – radio and television
  24. dissociative identity quartet – time passes
  25. graffiti people – what happened to all my freedom
  26. padang food tigers & sigbjørn apeland – it’s in thee, frittering aAway
  27. balladeste – rain shimmer
  28. adam geoffrey cole – a long goodbye
  29. michael frank Ó confhaola – r​ó​is​í​n dubh
  30. dandelion wine – lull
  31. petunia-liebling macpumpkin with norwood grimes – sweets
  32. laura lucas – i imagine you are happy (feat. lawson hull)
  33. georgia oatley – gold
  34. naomi keyte – gillian
  35. sinead o’connor & terry hall – all kinds of everything
  36. florigenix – jungle rusted plasma temple
  37. felix mir – opportunity
  38. leitmotiv limbo – sweeping an arc
