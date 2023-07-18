Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-07-18

July 18, 2023

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. felicity mangan – tiefwerder wiesen wanderungen
  3. the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – bird, songs, seas
  4. lee hannah – paradise gardens
  5. keira simmons – granite
  6. katerina stathis – earthjunk cluster
  7. melaina barnes – a light comes in the end (sete cidades)
  8. svitlana nianio – episode III
  9. schall und stille – the cliff (reprise) ebbtide
  10. fordell research unit – too soon
  11. fronte violeta – lac leman
  12. 4 grados del fuego – manto azul (bol​í​var perez)
  13. binaural space – in the train
  14. cabbaggage – dr. prunesquallor
  15. nichola scrutton – quartet b
  16. caleb joyce – injiss and the morose
  17. damon thomas – Joined The Sounds Of Waves
  18. panoptique electrical – quiet fifty five
  19. liam halliwell – 1​.​5
  20. secluded bronte – the burst
  21. lena platonos – a cat on the corner
  22. ernesto diaz-infante – here I am again
  23. niknak – combative embers
  24. dissociative identity quartet – afraid of water
  25. kate ellis – here and now part 2
  26. david a. jaycock – hottentot fig (pig​-​face)
  27. nadir – minoritaire
  28. la nòvia – helas que je suis à mon aise
  29. andrey vinogradov – empty land
  30. aoife hammond – ocam an phr​í​os​ú​in
  31. dandelion wine – the falcon carol
  32. petunia-liebling macpumpkin with norwood grimes – smile, little lieblings (it’s magic​!​)
  33. yasmin de laine – greensick
  34. ella ion – hang me out
  35. maple glider – dinah
  36. dippers – recurrent sight
  37. 4t thieves – the long way home (tim koch below weight hominem) from by
  38. florigenix – enchantment in the fall of comfort
  39. felix mir – dazed + woozey
