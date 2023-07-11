Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-07-11

- jim white – static on the radio
- nyz – tnts
- the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – the lark ascending (excerpt)
- katerina stathis – space drift
- nichola scrutton – interzone v2
- adrian miles – autumn morning
- henrik meierkord – schwung
- kate ellis – here and now part 1
- emma stamm – a child again
- 4 grados del fuego – abuelo yonkie (alejandro indriago)
- cabbaggage – lady fuchsia i
- willebrant – scott was here (continuous mix)
- sarah pagé – méduses
- walter campbell – corporeal crawler
- the man from atlantis with camila nebbia and simo laihonen – twilight (with camila nebbia and simo laihonen)
- caleb joyce – the ebb & flow of mortality
- sähkösammal – sen piti olla vain unta, mutta kaikki jää aina kesken by
- panoptique electrical – quiet fifty four
- damon thomas – thirsty and miserable
- liam halliwell – 1.4
- jo montgomerie – reflection / refraction
- dissociative identity quartet – train wreck
- secluded bronte – the burst
- david a. jaycock – making the pyre at st. cleer
- poil – lo potz
- conor o’kane – harvest of clovers
- radie peat – cailín deas crúite na mbó /when i was a young girl
- mykolaiv singers – song to melanka
- mikey kenney – the cackling of ye hens
- andrey vinogradov – land drones
- yasmine de laine – solastalgia
- dandelion wine – walk the woods
- me lost me – real world
- sarah mary chadwick – looked just like jesus
- ella ion – my own
- workhorse – desert
- wireheads – hanging garden
- florigenix – warm glowing mindscape
- felix mir – real or not real
Reader's opinions