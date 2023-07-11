Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-07-11

Written by on July 11, 2023

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. nyz – tnts
  3. the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – the lark ascending (excerpt)
  4. katerina stathis – space drift
  5. nichola scrutton – interzone v2
  6. adrian miles – autumn morning
  7. henrik meierkord – schwung
  8. kate ellis – here and now part 1
  9. emma stamm – a child again
  10. 4 grados del fuego – abuelo yonkie (alejandro indriago)
  11. cabbaggage – lady fuchsia i
  12. willebrant – scott was here (continuous mix)
  13. sarah pagé – m​é​duses
  14. walter campbell – corporeal crawler
  15. the man from atlantis with camila nebbia and simo laihonen – twilight (with camila nebbia and simo laihonen)
  16. caleb joyce – the ebb & flow of mortality
  17. sähkösammal – sen piti olla vain unta, mutta kaikki j​ä​ä aina kesken by
  18. panoptique electrical – quiet fifty four
  19. damon thomas – thirsty and miserable
  20. liam halliwell – 1​.​4
  21. jo montgomerie – reflection / refraction
  22. dissociative identity quartet – train wreck
  23. secluded bronte – the burst
  24. david a. jaycock – making the pyre at st. cleer
  25. poil – lo potz
  26. conor o​’​kane – harvest of clovers
  27. radie peat – cailín deas crúite na mbó /when i was a young girl
  28. mykolaiv singers – song to melanka
  29. mikey kenney – the cackling of ye hens
  30. andrey vinogradov – land drones
  31. yasmine de laine – solastalgia
  32. dandelion wine – walk the woods
  33. me lost me – real world
  34. sarah mary chadwick – looked just like jesus
  35. ella ion – my own
  36. workhorse – desert
  37. wireheads – hanging garden
  38. florigenix – warm glowing mindscape
  39. felix mir – real or not real
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Morning Ts: 2023-07-11

Previous post

The Brown Note: 2023-07-10

Current track

Title

Artist