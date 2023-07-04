Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-07-04

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. caleb joyce – mort d’​ê​tre
  3. the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – reclaiming the spirit
  4. panoptique electrical – quiet fifty three
  5. keira j simmons – When once the sky was blue
  6. manja ristic – soft shell
  7. willebrant – stairwell (goodnight)
  8. sarah pagé – rousalka
  9. lori goldston & laura cannell – flight calls
  10. ben mcelroy – the bonnie boy o’ borrowash
  11. trevor mathison – sample
  12. cate brooks – con brillo
  13. monoLogue and matt atkins – home
  14. beam weapons (with dolly dolly) – absolute fucking scenes
  15. adrian miles – palm springs
  16. 4 grados del fuego – portal (anah​í​s monges)
  17. naretha williams – paranormal pipe dream
  18. david bernabo – overgrowth II
  19. damon thomas – slacker pagan priest
  20. katerina stathis – head in the clouds
  21. under golden canopy – the wonders you seek
  22. liam halliwell – 1​.​3
  23. nichola scrutton – solo
  24. roman norfleet and be present art group – brothers gathering
  25. mong tong 夢東 – mountain pond
  26. david a. jaycock – black malkin tower
  27. john fahey – evening, not night (pt. 2)
  28. rónán o snodaigh & myles o’reilly – níl aon easpa orm
  29. ØXN – love henry
  30. andrey vinogradov – countdown clock
  31. plúirín na mBan – port na mna
  32. dandelion wine – faerie lullaby
  33. yasmine de laine – if i can’t have their worship, i want their pity
  34. jen lush – icon – song 1
  35. ella ion – fixated
  36. wireheads – persistant resistance
  37. felix mir – ghostly
  38. leitmotive limbo – middle age cave
  39. florigenix – the flower bears it’s fruit
