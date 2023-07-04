Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-07-04

- jim white – static on the radio
- caleb joyce – mort d’être
- the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – reclaiming the spirit
- panoptique electrical – quiet fifty three
- keira j simmons – When once the sky was blue
- manja ristic – soft shell
- willebrant – stairwell (goodnight)
- sarah pagé – rousalka
- lori goldston & laura cannell – flight calls
- ben mcelroy – the bonnie boy o’ borrowash
- trevor mathison – sample
- cate brooks – con brillo
- monoLogue and matt atkins – home
- beam weapons (with dolly dolly) – absolute fucking scenes
- adrian miles – palm springs
- 4 grados del fuego – portal (anahís monges)
- naretha williams – paranormal pipe dream
- david bernabo – overgrowth II
- damon thomas – slacker pagan priest
- katerina stathis – head in the clouds
- under golden canopy – the wonders you seek
- liam halliwell – 1.3
- nichola scrutton – solo
- roman norfleet and be present art group – brothers gathering
- mong tong 夢東 – mountain pond
- david a. jaycock – black malkin tower
- john fahey – evening, not night (pt. 2)
- rónán o snodaigh & myles o’reilly – níl aon easpa orm
- ØXN – love henry
- andrey vinogradov – countdown clock
- plúirín na mBan – port na mna
- dandelion wine – faerie lullaby
- yasmine de laine – if i can’t have their worship, i want their pity
- jen lush – icon – song 1
- ella ion – fixated
- wireheads – persistant resistance
- felix mir – ghostly
- leitmotive limbo – middle age cave
- florigenix – the flower bears it’s fruit
