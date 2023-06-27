Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-06-27

June 27, 2023

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. blanc sceol – orbit
  3. sophie cooper – intact
  4. the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – dawn chorus with an excerpt
  5. fabled black rider – hide older than dreams
  6. keira simmons – life cycle
  7. david bernabo – overgrowth I
  8. biba dupont – down below
  9. adrian miles – ornament
  10. epic45 – showers and sunlight
  11. katerina stathis – (take me) anywhere but here
  12. liam halliwell – 1​.​2
  13. caleb joyce – the conqueror worm
  14. under golden canopy – we live in a beautiful place pt 1
  15. nichola scrutton – trio
  16. panoptique electrical – quiet fifty two
  17. damon thomas – his best days
  18. willebrant – pathways
  19. natalia beylis – the desire of huckleberries
  20. bone music – a slow dance for new farringdon
  21. selvhenter – anker
  22. mineral stunting – fused joint
  23. morgan szymanski and tommy perman – canci​ó​n de las aves
  24. soccer committee – reaching
  25. lankum – the turn
  26. moundabout – sacred & profane
  27. yasmine de laine – laura elsa
  28. hannah cameron – take the blame
  29. ella ion – red
  30. dippers – tightening the tangles
  31. vim – vim 02
  32. wireheads – hook echo
  33. felix mir – noisette
  34. leitmotive limbo – bubble trouble
  35. florigenix – vector shrine of gentle breath
