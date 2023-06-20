Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-06-20



  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. sophie cooper – lean​-​in
  3. katerina stathis – intro
  4. willebrant – musings
  5. william burroughs – captain clark welcomes you aboard
  6. offthesky – bright between void
  7. liz duck-chong – meeting place
  8. kate carr – a remora on the underside of a manta ray
  9. delphine dora – mirage du temps
  10. hideyuki hashimoto – under
  11. delphine dora & mocke – le destin de toute parole solitaire
  12. anne-james chaton, andy moor & yannis kyriakides – garnitures
  13. liam halliwell – 1​.​1
  14. fabled black rider – the vanishing creek
  15. caleb joyce – the ebb & flow of mortality
  16. daniel alexander hignell-tully – i hope they let us hunt like men in the next life part 2
  17. cognition delay – leika’s heartbeat
  18. ooh-sounds – spiritual™
  19. hamish napier – duncan grant & the currach race, feat. david francis (story)
  20. nichola scrutton – interzone v.1
  21. amy cutler – broken trust loop
  22. panoptique electrical – quiet fiftyone
  23. nusidm – sit and watch the sunrise
  24. the heartwood institute – the curse of pendle
  25. the arteries of new york city – from worldly cares
  26. saint abdullah & eomac – wali
  27. pefkin – leaves rustle and the wind in my hair / light flags extended
  28. allysen callery & mother bear – witch’s hand
  29. lankum – on a monday morning
  30. luster – i fall
  31. d​.​c cross – cootamundra
  32. bourrasque – valse de l’amour
  33. shirley collins – june apple
  34. yasmine de laine – talk about suffering
  35. anya anastasia – dissenter
  36. ella ion – when the rain falls heavy outside
  37. sarah mary chadwick – shitty town
  38. deep sea data – new religion
  39. vim – vim 01
  40. felix mir – earth porttal
  41. florigenix – passage of the bird queen
