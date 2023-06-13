Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-06-13

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. vittoria assembri & gaia ginevra giorgi – femminile plurale: poesie per piante infestanti, rane, e bandite
  3. laila sakini – sea tube
  4. offthesky – pulse the rise and fall
  5. daniel schrage – while the world sleeps
  6. hamish napier – the hearth & soul of the party (poem)
  7. fabled black rider – hide older than dreams
  8. nichola scrutton – quartet a
  9. hendry – archie’s theme
  10. jet jaguar – tonal drift
  11. willebrant – retreat
  12. katerina stathis – head in the clouds
  13. keira simmons – impulsion (clark’s nutcracker)
  14. deep learning – white light (madeleine cocolas Remix)
  15. dream diary – a3
  16. cabbaggage – m. 39: pencil sketch
  17. tapekiosk – side 1
  18. panoptique electrical – quiet fifty
  19. amy cutler – sleeper train to nowhere
  20. aja monet – what makes you feel loved
  21. guerra fría – el conjunto de la humanidad
  22. adam halliwell – the cycle
  23. the auroch – dreamhole
  24. biped – and then disappear
  25. nusidm – katy und abel
  26. darren cross – brumby
  27. lankum – fugue III
  28. brìghde chaimbeul – bonn beinn eadarra (the haunting)
  29. pefkin – crested wavelets on inland water
  30. ben see – he sings the sun
  31. shirley collins – the captain with the whiskers
  32. hemlock – deja vu (may 10)
  33. aimee volkofsky – blue and green silver and gold
  34. anya anastasia – spinning heads
  35. ainsley farrell – so small
  36. ella ion – alone from by
  37. the toads – nationalsville
  38. wireheads – killer bee
  39. deep sea data – science fiction
  40. tim koch – hankert
  41. felix mir – null void
  42. florigenix – childsong
  43. leitmotiv limbo – levitating elevators
