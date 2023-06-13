Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-06-13

- jim white – static on the radio
- vittoria assembri & gaia ginevra giorgi – femminile plurale: poesie per piante infestanti, rane, e bandite
- laila sakini – sea tube
- offthesky – pulse the rise and fall
- daniel schrage – while the world sleeps
- hamish napier – the hearth & soul of the party (poem)
- fabled black rider – hide older than dreams
- nichola scrutton – quartet a
- hendry – archie’s theme
- jet jaguar – tonal drift
- willebrant – retreat
- katerina stathis – head in the clouds
- keira simmons – impulsion (clark’s nutcracker)
- deep learning – white light (madeleine cocolas Remix)
- dream diary – a3
- cabbaggage – m. 39: pencil sketch
- tapekiosk – side 1
- panoptique electrical – quiet fifty
- amy cutler – sleeper train to nowhere
- aja monet – what makes you feel loved
- guerra fría – el conjunto de la humanidad
- adam halliwell – the cycle
- the auroch – dreamhole
- biped – and then disappear
- nusidm – katy und abel
- darren cross – brumby
- lankum – fugue III
- brìghde chaimbeul – bonn beinn eadarra (the haunting)
- pefkin – crested wavelets on inland water
- ben see – he sings the sun
- shirley collins – the captain with the whiskers
- hemlock – deja vu (may 10)
- aimee volkofsky – blue and green silver and gold
- anya anastasia – spinning heads
- ainsley farrell – so small
- ella ion – alone from by
- the toads – nationalsville
- wireheads – killer bee
- deep sea data – science fiction
- tim koch – hankert
- felix mir – null void
- florigenix – childsong
- leitmotiv limbo – levitating elevators
