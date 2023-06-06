Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-06-06

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. jacques demmierre & martina brodbeck – about a thousand years
  3. megzbow & vinegar tom – bowed grandmother
  4. hcae – spring birds dusk frogs october
  5. liz hanks – meer​ ​(​boundary)
  6. andy guthrie – a2. eulogy
  7. david toop & lawrence english – abyssal tracker
  8. cabbaggage – m. 337: radio
  9. little cloud – loss
  10. rakhi singh & laura cannell – even in our sleep
  11. karen vogt – searching for shoals
  12. pefkin – smoke drift
  13. guerra fría – aproveite senhora dona de casa
  14. panoptique electrical – quiet forty nine
  15. tapekiosk – ko tais man ž​ė​ruoja (somehow reflections sparkle)
  16. nichola scrutton – interzone
  17. duelling ants – stones
  18. damon thomas – i set the high score
  19. amy cutler – sad and unfinished (the swirl of the wind)
  20. hamish napier – strathspey timber floaters, feat. david francis & marie​-​louise napier (story)
  21. eyes more skull than eyes – winter queen
  22. jet jaguar – the weekly city
  23. penelope trappes – pearl
  24. folina e vili – kids should be allowed to smoke
  25. holy tongue – kaneh bosem
  26. iztok koren – 012.. . . . . . . . . . .
  27. biped – time to give myself up to god
  28. maya ongaku – approach
  29. lankum – lord abore and mary flynn
  30. brìghde chaimbeul – ‘S Mi Gabhail an Rathaid (I Take The Road)
  31. shirley collins – lost in a wood
  32. hack-poets guild – cruel mother
  33. ella ion – ride
  34. maud the moth + trajedesaliva – fruta alrededor de una vela
  35. tim koch – dungums
  36. florigenix – luminous space for being
  37. leitmotiv limbo – forbidden instruments
  38. caitlin johnstone – 15 reasons why mass media employees act like propagandists
