Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-06-06

- jim white – static on the radio
- jacques demmierre & martina brodbeck – about a thousand years
- megzbow & vinegar tom – bowed grandmother
- hcae – spring birds dusk frogs october
- liz hanks – meer (boundary)
- andy guthrie – a2. eulogy
- david toop & lawrence english – abyssal tracker
- cabbaggage – m. 337: radio
- little cloud – loss
- rakhi singh & laura cannell – even in our sleep
- karen vogt – searching for shoals
- pefkin – smoke drift
- guerra fría – aproveite senhora dona de casa
- panoptique electrical – quiet forty nine
- tapekiosk – ko tais man žėruoja (somehow reflections sparkle)
- nichola scrutton – interzone
- duelling ants – stones
- damon thomas – i set the high score
- amy cutler – sad and unfinished (the swirl of the wind)
- hamish napier – strathspey timber floaters, feat. david francis & marie-louise napier (story)
- eyes more skull than eyes – winter queen
- jet jaguar – the weekly city
- penelope trappes – pearl
- folina e vili – kids should be allowed to smoke
- holy tongue – kaneh bosem
- iztok koren – 012.. . . . . . . . . . .
- biped – time to give myself up to god
- maya ongaku – approach
- lankum – lord abore and mary flynn
- brìghde chaimbeul – ‘S Mi Gabhail an Rathaid (I Take The Road)
- shirley collins – lost in a wood
- hack-poets guild – cruel mother
- ella ion – ride
- maud the moth + trajedesaliva – fruta alrededor de una vela
- tim koch – dungums
- florigenix – luminous space for being
- leitmotiv limbo – forbidden instruments
