Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-05-30

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. darren cross – vhs frying
  3. delphine dora & michel henritzi – automne transfiguré
  4. little cloud – mo​(​u​)​rning euphoria
  5. wooden tape – dandy eyes
  6. penelope trappes – the lapse of months and days
  7. keira simmons – elision
  8. willebrant – some things considered
  9. jet jaguar – griselinea lucida
  10. nichola scrutton – ice descends
  11. karen vogt – dark salt
  12. amy cutler – it is only a dream of the grass blowing
  13. pefkin – the sea is a mirror
  14. gvantsa narim – apotheosis
  15. dream diary – a1
  16. cabbaggage – catherine was a friend (of mine)
  17. panoptique electrical – quiet forty eight
  18. manchester collective, hannah peel – shinjuku
  19. the onos – banned at the metro
  20. holy tongue – a new god before us
  21. toad doctor – i’ve got mice in my brain
  22. camp – soundwalk (feat. kaia wong)
  23. iztok koren – 011. . . . . . . . . . .
  24. serpent’s isle – isles on the horizon / intro
  25. Brìghde Chaimbeul – oran an eich​-​uisge (song of the waterhorse)
  26. hack-poets guild – be kind to each other
  27. shirley collins – fare thee well my dearest dear
  28. gia margaret – hinoki wood
  29. lila tristram ft. austin basham – january
  30. ella ion – waiting
  31. ainsley farrell – leaving
  32. maple glider – don’t kiss me
  33. ziva – severed flower
  34. maud the moth + trajedesaliva – cuerpo de gato
  35. leitmotiv limbo – superior state
  36. tim koch – dreitark
  37. florigenix – forest guides and deity statues
