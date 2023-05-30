Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-05-30

- jim white – static on the radio
- darren cross – vhs frying
- delphine dora & michel henritzi – automne transfiguré
- little cloud – mo(u)rning euphoria
- wooden tape – dandy eyes
- penelope trappes – the lapse of months and days
- keira simmons – elision
- willebrant – some things considered
- jet jaguar – griselinea lucida
- nichola scrutton – ice descends
- karen vogt – dark salt
- amy cutler – it is only a dream of the grass blowing
- pefkin – the sea is a mirror
- gvantsa narim – apotheosis
- dream diary – a1
- cabbaggage – catherine was a friend (of mine)
- panoptique electrical – quiet forty eight
- manchester collective, hannah peel – shinjuku
- the onos – banned at the metro
- holy tongue – a new god before us
- toad doctor – i’ve got mice in my brain
- camp – soundwalk (feat. kaia wong)
- iztok koren – 011. . . . . . . . . . .
- serpent’s isle – isles on the horizon / intro
- Brìghde Chaimbeul – oran an eich-uisge (song of the waterhorse)
- hack-poets guild – be kind to each other
- shirley collins – fare thee well my dearest dear
- gia margaret – hinoki wood
- lila tristram ft. austin basham – january
- ella ion – waiting
- ainsley farrell – leaving
- maple glider – don’t kiss me
- ziva – severed flower
- maud the moth + trajedesaliva – cuerpo de gato
- leitmotiv limbo – superior state
- tim koch – dreitark
- florigenix – forest guides and deity statues
