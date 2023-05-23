Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-05-23

- jim white – static on the radio
- christopher luna-mega – la lluvia y la sequía
- panoptique electrical – quiet forty seven
- karen vogt – amidst the sea fog
- darren cross – vhs frying
- delphine dora & michel henritzi – melancolia
- the declining winter – yellow fields
- willebrant – luna
- keith & hollie kenniff – there was loveliness
- neil gaiman & fourplay string quartet – möbius strip
- infinite river – track 2
- annea lockwood – for ruth
- penelope trappes – entangled
- little cloud – the mandela effect
- nat bartsch trio – i think i always knew
- wooden tape – godesic eric
- leighton craig – catch me, i’m on fire
- dali muru & the polyphonic swarm – murmur of the bath spirits – side b
- jet jaguar – Ōokayama cats at night
- holy tongue – susuro
- nobuka – miniatüre 02
- toad doctor – i’ve got mice in my brain
- camp – soundwalk (feat. kaia wong)
- ufo club – the corridor (featuring josefus haze)
- iztok koren – 010 . . . . . . . . . .
- kathryn tickell and laura cannell – our perceived distance
- black (w)hole – aerial
- laura loriga – door ajar
- brìghde chaimbeul – pìobaireachd nan eun
- hack-poets guild – rare receipts
- lankum – new york trader
- ella ion – christmas
- ainsley farrell – motel 6
- sunflower aquarium – intro
- leitmotiv limbo – state of trance
- tim koch – fleshdrum
- florigenix – music for temporary weightlessness
- the ono’s – part 4
Reader's opinions