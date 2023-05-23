Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-05-23

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. christopher luna-mega – la lluvia y la sequ​í​a
  3. panoptique electrical – quiet forty seven
  4. karen vogt – amidst the sea fog
  5. darren cross – vhs frying
  6. delphine dora & michel henritzi – melancolia
  7. the declining winter – yellow fields
  8. willebrant – luna
  9. keith & hollie kenniff – there was loveliness
  10. neil gaiman & fourplay string quartet – m​ö​bius strip
  11. infinite river – track 2
  12. annea lockwood – for ruth
  13. penelope trappes – entangled
  14. little cloud – the mandela effect
  15. nat bartsch trio – i think i always knew
  16. wooden tape – godesic eric
  17. leighton craig – catch me, i’m on fire
  18. dali muru & the polyphonic swarm – murmur of the bath spirits – side b
  19. jet jaguar – Ōokayama cats at night
  20. holy tongue – susuro
  21. nobuka – miniat​ü​re 02
  22. toad doctor – i’ve got mice in my brain
  23. camp – soundwalk (feat. kaia wong)
  24. ufo club – the corridor (featuring josefus haze)
  25. iztok koren – 010 . . . . . . . . . .
  26. kathryn tickell and laura cannell – our perceived distance
  27. black (w)hole – aerial
  28. laura loriga – door ajar
  29. brìghde chaimbeul – p​ì​obaireachd nan eun
  30. hack-poets guild – rare receipts
  31. lankum – new york trader
  32. ella ion – christmas
  33. ainsley farrell – motel 6
  34. sunflower aquarium – intro
  35. leitmotiv limbo – state of trance
  36. tim koch – fleshdrum
  37. florigenix – music for temporary weightlessness
  38. the ono’s – part 4
Morning Ts: 2023-05-23

Simple Sounds: 2023-05-23

