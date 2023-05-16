Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-05-16

May 16, 2023

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. manja ristić – kuda plovi ovaj brod? where is this ship sailing?
  3. panoptique electrical – the sorrow slows
  4. penelope trappes – A Seagull Learns To Sleep Alone
  5. willebrant – small picture hanging
  6. little cloud – drowning
  7. leighton craig – bloom
  8. amy cutler – until (anthropocene hearts)
  9. okkyung lee – ari
  10. perila – metaphysical
  11. neil gaiman & fourplay string quartet – clock
  12. kurodama – cavity wall colony
  13. dima levytskyi – audiophoto. kyiv on may 27, 2022
  14. brain drain – retransmission
  15. nichola scrutton – flutter flicker
  16. dali muru & the polyphonic swarm – murmur of the bath spirits – side a
  17. panoptique electrical – quiet forty six
  18. jet jaguar – griselinea lucida
  19. toby lurie – oh lord
  20. laila sakini – excerpt
  21. marta salogni & tom relleen – pING poNGS
  22. veryan – side stepping (xqui remix)
  23. holy tongue – a new god before us
  24. lyndhurst – swimming
  25. john part timer – noicccc2
  26. florigenix – forest guides and deity statues
  27. iztok koren – 09 ………
  28. milkweed – the mound people full mix
  29. lankum – netta perseus
  30. brìghde chaimbeul – uguviu (ii)
  31. hack-poets guild – the troubles of this world
  32. me lost me – festive day
  33. ella ion – need your love
  34. ainsley farrell – dark spell
  35. lauren bull – a real hero
  36. maud the moth + trajedesaliva – jardincito de rosa y tierra
  37. leitmotive limbo – carving itself
  38. tim koch – dendrils
  39. the onos – part 5
  40. the loop orchestra – demise (exerpt)
