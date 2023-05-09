Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-05-09

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. kurodama – we’ve been living here for three years now
  3. fields we found – petals
  4. florigenix – music for temporary weightlessness
  5. roma vjazemski – waiting for her to get ready
  6. penelope trappes – heavenly spheres
  7. amy cutler – the swirl, reprise
  8. nichola scrutton – circles
  9. svitlana nianio – episode III
  10. nat bartsch – brightness in the hills
  11. willebrant – sortings
  12. nudes and cuts – loneliness is wisdom
  13. little cloud – nirvana
  14. toby lurie – waltz
  15. dina maccabee – always there
  16. agf – acrossTHErubble
  17. maud the moth + trajedesaliva – perdí pie
  18. nurses with knives – the tomb (revisited)
  19. kate carr – making do #9 brushes, bells, coconut thumb piano, feather
  20. panoptique electrical – quiet forty five
  21. laila sakini – excerpt
  22. panoptique electrical – slowly the sorrow
  23. holy tongue – our tongue is furred with the slime of creatures
  24. mong tong 夢東 – forest show
  25. lankum – fugue ii
  26. oftheclay – nostradamus
  27. iztok koren – 08 ……..
  28. brìghde chaimbeul – cr​ò​nan (i)
  29. sourdurent – petafinats
  30. the emerald ruby – sunflowers
  31. shirley collins – hares on the mountains
  32. jazmine mary – wet mouth
  33. hack-poets guild – meat for worms
  34. summer flake – long long long
  35. model home – breath of air pt. 2
  36. leitmotive limbo – relative peace
  37. tim koch – bibelot
  38. felix mir – dazed + woozy
