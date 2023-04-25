Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-04-25

April 25, 2023

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. from a harbour softly drawn & andrew wild – blank spots
  3. penelope trappes – away from tidal waves
  4. nichola scrutton – pulsing light
  5. natalia beylis – new potatoes
  6. little cloud – some rain must fall
  7. lite falls – last month, waiting
  8. panoptique electrical – quiet forty three
  9. laila sakini – excerpt
  10. ruth anderson – conversations
  11. toby lurie – love
  12. the remakquels – hyperthymesia
  13. extinction room – huia (heteralocha acutirostris)
  14. hcae – spring dusk frogs october
  15. nick turner – a place to hide
  16. willebrant – water n’ stone
  17. sabiwa – pupa
  18. florigenix – benevolent whirlpool of stars
  19. avalon kane and stu patterson – rescue
  20. alex albrecht – floral remnant
  21. aphir – viscosity angel
  22. bali gamelan sound – rejang reong
  23. laura cannell – no sound is lost
  24. black_ops and the creeping man – vibrations
  25. tarta relena – nara is neus – me yelassan (casi seguiriya remix)
  26. iztok koren – 06 . . . . . .
  27. elina bolshenkova – on hold
  28. milkweed – blackbirds nest
  29. brìghde chaimbeul – tha fonn gun bhi trom (i am disposed of mirth)
  30. im – aodh​á​n
  31. kikagaku moyo/幾何学模様 – semicircle
  32. hack-poets guild – something to love me
  33. lankum – master crowley’s
  34. fhae – earth
  35. hydromedusae – hardly 1
  36. anya anastasia – losing wild
  37. summer flake – barnacle bill
  38. skink tank – aries season
  39. leitmotive limbo – birds and beats
  40. tim koch – covodent detriment
  41. the onos – part 7
  42. benefits – warhorse
