Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-04-18

- jim white – static on the radio
- maria moles – a spark, a reminder
- nick turner – under dark pines
- lesley mok – floral and full
- rob st. john – midsummer
- little cloud – the story of a new name
- hamish napier feat. karen hodgson pryce – anguilla anguilla, (poem)
- lee hannah – hurstbridge
- penelope trappes – the bitterness of parting
- natalia beylis – creaking for further use
- pallette – al-quds dance
- bipolar explorer – transom
- nichola scrutton – fuzz grain
- cold ghost – nobody’s home
- panoptique electrical – quiet forty two
- the remakquels – tired mountain syndrome
- extinction room – the large blue (phengaris arion)
- sweeney – the dead speak back
- toby lurie – unawareness
- alex albrecht – cicada’s shanty
- leighton craig – stay small in the world *
- maria teriaeva – paris texas
- deep learning – boy (hoavi remix)
- leitmotive limbo – sweeping an arc
- joss dressle – graveyard
- willebrant – small picture hanging
- iztok koren – 05 . . . . .
- old saw – spinner’s weave
- mugwort – stillstone
- natalie merchant – hunting the wren
- brìghde chaimbeul – pililiù (the call of the redshank)
- lankum – fugue 1
- milkweed – bronze sword
- hack-poets guild – hemp & flax
- fhae – love you
- hydromedusae – you’re not here
- lila tristram – circles II
- ther – impossible things
- cindy – why not now?
- cober – mi alma
- jazmine mary – seagull
- katie pomery – way to far
- pickle darling – head terrarium
- jude brothers – practicing silence / looking for water!
- basty h – klinger
- trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
- isolated gate – mankind will disappear
- summer flake – draw the line
- fruit bats – see the world by night
- terry – miracles
- hearts and rockets – clown town
- pel mel – love on a funeral pyre
- tim koch – vouluvouloir
- the onos – part 8
- laila sakini – excerpt
