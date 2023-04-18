Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-04-18

Written by on April 18, 2023

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. maria moles – a spark, a reminder
  3. nick turner – under dark pines
  4. lesley mok – floral and full
  5. rob st. john – midsummer
  6. little cloud – the story of a new name
  7. hamish napier feat. karen hodgson pryce – anguilla anguilla, (poem)
  8. lee hannah – hurstbridge
  9. penelope trappes – the bitterness of parting
  10. natalia beylis – creaking for further use
  11. pallette – al​-​quds dance
  12. bipolar explorer – transom
  13. nichola scrutton – fuzz grain
  14. cold ghost – nobody’s home
  15. panoptique electrical – quiet forty two
  16. the remakquels – tired mountain syndrome
  17. extinction room – the large blue (phengaris arion)
  18. sweeney – the dead speak back
  19. toby lurie – unawareness
  20. alex albrecht – cicada’s shanty
  21. leighton craig – stay small in the world *
  22. maria teriaeva – paris texas
  23. deep learning – boy (hoavi remix)
  24. leitmotive limbo – sweeping an arc
  25. joss dressle – graveyard
  26. willebrant – small picture hanging
  27. iztok koren – 05 . . . . .
  28. old saw – spinner’s weave
  29. mugwort – stillstone
  30. natalie merchant – hunting the wren
  31. brìghde chaimbeul – pililiù (the call of the redshank)
  32. lankum – fugue 1
  33. milkweed – bronze sword
  34. hack-poets guild – hemp & flax
  35. fhae – love you
  36. hydromedusae – you’re not here
  37. lila tristram – circles II
  38. ther – impossible things
  39. cindy – why not now?
  40. cober – mi alma
  41. jazmine mary – seagull
  42. katie pomery – way to far
  43. pickle darling – head terrarium
  44. jude brothers – practicing silence / looking for water!
  45. basty h – klinger
  46. trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
  47. isolated gate – mankind will disappear
  48. summer flake – draw the line
  49. fruit bats – see the world by night
  50. terry – miracles
  51. hearts and rockets – clown town
  52. pel mel – love on a funeral pyre
  53. tim koch – vouluvouloir
  54. the onos – part 8
  55. laila sakini – excerpt
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Three D Lounge: 2023-04-18

Previous post

Simple Sounds: 2023-04-18

Current track

Title

Artist