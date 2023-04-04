Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-04-04

- the loop orchestra – bride
- natalia beylis & eimear reidy – whistling dust
- the moon mountaineer – cumulus eyes
- benedict drew – gloaming at the streams
- alex mader – you promised
- the declining winter – yellow fields
- delphine dora – mirage du temps
- eidon – voce
- lee hannah – salt
- nichola scrutton – aria for breath and glass
- hania rani – in between
- hamish napier – the strath, feat. merryn glover (reading from her novel ‘of stone & sky’)
- sunburned hand of the man – ...music
- māpura music – gabrielle. f
- extinction room – bearded vulture (gypaetus barbatus)
- sweeney – high school damage
- thomas laroche – side a – untitled
- leighton craig – hymn for agnes martin no.2
- badskin – soft ghost
- panoptique electrical – quiet forty
- piotr kurek – ds / the moss beneath
- deep learning – evergreen
- felix mir – dazed + woozy
- george christian – o vento
- iztok koren – 01 .
- fhae – body
- milkweed – stallion fights
- lankum – go dig my grave
- hack-poets guild – laying the ghost
- lisa o’neill – goodnight world
- katie pomery – cactus song
- mother juniper – apology from hades
- bridget fahey and the bone rattlers – cowboy doom
- rachel baiman – self-made man
- isolated gate – confusion is bliss (but short-lived)
- tim koch – willow
- the ono’s – part 5
