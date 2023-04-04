Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-04-04

  1. the loop orchestra – bride
  2. natalia beylis & eimear reidy – whistling dust
  3. the moon mountaineer – cumulus eyes
  4. benedict drew – gloaming at the streams
  5. alex mader – you promised
  6. the declining winter – yellow fields
  7. delphine dora – mirage du temps
  8. eidon – voce
  9. lee hannah – salt
  10. nichola scrutton – aria for breath and glass
  11. hania rani – in between
  12. hamish napier – the strath, feat. merryn glover (reading from her novel ‘of stone & sky​’​)
  13. sunburned hand of the man – .​.​.​music
  14. māpura music – gabrielle. f
  15. extinction room – bearded vulture (gypaetus barbatus)
  16. sweeney – high school damage
  17. thomas laroche – side a – untitled
  18. leighton craig – hymn for agnes martin no​.​2
  19. badskin – soft ghost
  20. panoptique electrical – quiet forty
  21. piotr kurek – ds / the moss beneath
  22. deep learning – evergreen
  23. felix mir – dazed + woozy
  24. george christian – o vento
  25. iztok koren – 01 .
  26. fhae – body
  27. milkweed – stallion fights
  28. lankum – go dig my grave
  29. hack-poets guild – laying the ghost
  30. lisa o’neill – goodnight world
  31. katie pomery – cactus song
  32. mother juniper – apology from hades
  33. bridget fahey and the bone rattlers – cowboy doom
  34. rachel baiman – self-made man
  35. isolated gate – confusion is bliss (but short​-​lived)
  36. tim koch – willow
  37. the ono’s – part 5
