Four Course Breakfast: 2025-05-31

Written by on May 31, 2025

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. Abbie Cardwell – Husha Husha
  3. Ella Ion – Creature Skin
  4. Lily Seabird – Sweepstake
  5. Siobhan Cotchin – I’m Not Finished Yet
  6. The Sundials – Live For You
  7. Melanie Cowmeadow – Snakes & Ladders
  8. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Balcony
  9. Stormy-Lou – Time To Go
  10. The Dandy Buzzkills – You’ll See Why
  11. Colourwheel – Unquestionable Beauty
  12. Sölex – Small World
  13. Death Televised – Televised Genocide
  14. The Saints ’73-’78 – (I’m) Misunderstood
  15. Odette – Seahorses
  16. Press Club – Vacate
  17. Bella Amor – White rabbit
  18. Montaigne – Beyond the glass
  19. Mia Wray – Ghost In My Machine
  20. The Grogans – All My Days
  21. Reckoning – naked
  22. Riptides – Hearts and flowers
  23. Ben David – I wouldn’t change a thing
  24. St Etienne – Soft Like Me
  25. Abdoujaparov – Rose
  26. Christine & the Queens – Tilted
  27. The Beatles – Eight Days a week
  28. The Beatles – Here Comes the Sun
  29. The Beatles – All you need is Love
  30. Love & The Rockets – An American Dream
  31. Teenage Fanclub – Norman 3
  32. suede – trash
  33. berko – 10,000 distorted guitars
  34. Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
  35. Milky Bar Kids – Flaming Star
  36. Turkey Ranchero – Turkey Ranchero
  37. Nilsson – Blanket for a Sail
