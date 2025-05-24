Four Course Breakfast: 2025-05-24

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. Tenniscoats – Optiman
  3. Montaigne – It’s All About The Money
  4. Odette – Seahorses
  5. Ruby Mae – Hurricane
  6. Jamie Lena – Collateral Damage
  7. Stormy-Lou – Confident Until It Counts
  8. Holliday Howe – Kamakarmic
  9. The Dandy Buzzkills – You’ll See Why
  10. Beyonce’s Fiances – Midnight Drive
  11. Teenage Joans – Sweet And Slow
  12. Emma Goldman – I seem to be an adjective
  13. Life Pilot – Feeding An Illness
  14. Nowhere2run – Outnumbered by None
  15. Ruby and The Cannons – Annabella
  16. Kingswood – You Wreck Me
  17. The Sexels – What You Said
  18. Blue Pwr Man – Long Weekends
  19. Ringlets – I Used to Paint
  20. Pennies – Can’t Tell
  21. Thea May – Gone (radio edit)
  22. The Guess Who – Shakin” All Over
  23. Laconic – The Hand Bodred Youth
  24. The Sunburners – Don’t Wake Me
  25. Soursob Bob & the Obahn Express – New American Century
  26. The Lounge – Lurid
  27. The Lost Giants – Miss Jane
  28. Natalie Merchant – After the Gold Rush
  29. Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine ####
  30. Flamin” Groovies – Shake some action
  31. 13th Floor Elevators – you’re gonna miss me
  32. BLUE OYSTER CULT – don’t fear the reaper
  33. Townes Van Zandt – Sad Cinderella
  34. Billy Bragg & Wilco – California Stars
  35. The Jayhawks – Lovers of the sun
  36. Lisa Hannigan – Oh. You Pretty Things
  37. Fontaines D.C. – Favourite
  38. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions
