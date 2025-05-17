Four Course Breakfast: 2025-05-17

Written by on May 17, 2025

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. Ella Ion – Creature Skin
  3. The Stamps – Jamie’s Song
  4. The Maes – Come Alive
  5. Tash Sultana ft. City and Colour – Ain’t It Kinda Funny (radio edit)
  6. Delilah Rose – Sophia
  7. Platonic Sex – Impress You
  8. Siobhan Cotchin – I’m Not Finished Yet
  9. Shifty Peaks – Coast to Coast
  10. Pennies – Can’t Tell
  11. Witch Hunt – Loose Screws
  12. Hidden Intent – Paradox
  13. Life Pilot – Mayflower Pt.II
  14. Perdition – Oxygen
  15. Solex – Small World
  16. Jewel Owusu – about u
  17. Brave Mistakes – Lines Around Colour
  18. Intermood – Bongalow
  19. Worm Girlz – Jackie
  20. Ruby and The Cannons – Annabella
  21. Thea May – Gone (radio edit)
  22. Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Sweet Home Mulga Bore
  23. Rebecca’s Empire – Alive
  24. Ed Kuepper – Honey Steel’s Gold
  25. Jordie Lane – Here She Comes
  26. Dwight Yoakam – Smoke Along the Track
  27. Elvis Costello – Good Year for the Roses
  28. Steve Earle & Del McCoury Band & Iris DeMent – I’m Still In Love With You
  29. The Delines – The Imperial
  30. Glen Campbell – Wichita Lineman
  31. Lucinda Williams – The Night’s Too Long
  32. Pokey LaFarge – So Long Chicago
  33. Pokey LaFarge – Central Time
  34. Missy Higgins – Old Fitzroy
  35. Hoodoo Gurus – Miss Freelove ’69
  36. The Beasts of Bourbon – Drop Out
  37. The Scientists – Atom Bomb Baby
  38. The Lachy Doley Group (ft. Zkye Blue) – Get it While You Can
  39. Annella Jackson – Meditation
  40. Sandra Cross – Comet in the Sky
  41. Sölex – Small World
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2025-05-16

Current track

Title

Artist