Four Course Breakfast: 2025-05-17

- Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
- Ella Ion – Creature Skin
- The Stamps – Jamie’s Song
- The Maes – Come Alive
- Tash Sultana ft. City and Colour – Ain’t It Kinda Funny (radio edit)
- Delilah Rose – Sophia
- Platonic Sex – Impress You
- Siobhan Cotchin – I’m Not Finished Yet
- Shifty Peaks – Coast to Coast
- Pennies – Can’t Tell
- Witch Hunt – Loose Screws
- Hidden Intent – Paradox
- Life Pilot – Mayflower Pt.II
- Perdition – Oxygen
- Solex – Small World
- Jewel Owusu – about u
- Brave Mistakes – Lines Around Colour
- Intermood – Bongalow
- Worm Girlz – Jackie
- Ruby and The Cannons – Annabella
- Thea May – Gone (radio edit)
- Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Sweet Home Mulga Bore
- Rebecca’s Empire – Alive
- Ed Kuepper – Honey Steel’s Gold
- Jordie Lane – Here She Comes
- Dwight Yoakam – Smoke Along the Track
- Elvis Costello – Good Year for the Roses
- Steve Earle & Del McCoury Band & Iris DeMent – I’m Still In Love With You
- The Delines – The Imperial
- Glen Campbell – Wichita Lineman
- Lucinda Williams – The Night’s Too Long
- Pokey LaFarge – So Long Chicago
- Pokey LaFarge – Central Time
- Missy Higgins – Old Fitzroy
- Hoodoo Gurus – Miss Freelove ’69
- The Beasts of Bourbon – Drop Out
- The Scientists – Atom Bomb Baby
- The Lachy Doley Group (ft. Zkye Blue) – Get it While You Can
- Annella Jackson – Meditation
- Sandra Cross – Comet in the Sky
