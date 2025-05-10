Four Course Breakfast: 2025-05-10

Written by on May 10, 2025

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. Ella Ion – Creature Skin
  3. Folk Bitch Trio – The Actor
  4. The Stamps – Jamie’s Song
  5. Harp2Harp – Your Position
  6. Grace Vandals – Tobacco
  7. Liz Stringer – The Second High
  8. Mia Wray – The Way She Moves
  9. Dead Drop – Your Light
  10. The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
  11. Pennies – OMG (demo)
  12. Life Pilot – Carcass
  13. The Hellacopters – Faraway Looks
  14. Blowers – Ashamed
  15. Shakey – I Had Lost My Mind
  16. Confidence Man – Far Out (Orbital Remix)
  17. Jewel Owusu – About u
  18. Jess Ball – Over You
  19. Wings Of Knives – Shoe Shoppin’ Blues
  20. Valerie June & Bill Frisell – Handsome Molly
  21. Jimmy Rogers – Don’t You Know My Baby
  22. 63 Deluxe – Right Back Where You Belong
  23. Devo – Space Junk
  24. Soccer96 & Alabaster De Plume – I Was Gonna Fight Fascism
  25. Herbaliser – Something Wicked
  26. Robert Wyatt – Heaps of Sheeps
  27. Headless Chickens – Run, Sheep, Run
  28. The Go-Betweens – Draining the Pool for You
  29. Cake – Satan is my motor
  30. Party Pest – Buried Treasure
  31. Startakit – Get Your Groove On
  32. Zounds – Can’t Cheat Karma
  33. Albert King – Cold Feet
  34. Sentridoh – It’s So Hard To Fall In Love
  35. Birds Are Spies – Down The Rabbit Hole
  36. Courtney Barnett – Walkin’ on Eggshells
  37. Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci – Out on the Side
  38. Gruff Rhys – Rubble Rubble
