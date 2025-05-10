Four Course Breakfast: 2025-05-10

- Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
- Ella Ion – Creature Skin
- Folk Bitch Trio – The Actor
- The Stamps – Jamie’s Song
- Harp2Harp – Your Position
- Grace Vandals – Tobacco
- Liz Stringer – The Second High
- Mia Wray – The Way She Moves
- Dead Drop – Your Light
- The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
- Pennies – OMG (demo)
- Life Pilot – Carcass
- The Hellacopters – Faraway Looks
- Blowers – Ashamed
- Shakey – I Had Lost My Mind
- Confidence Man – Far Out (Orbital Remix)
- Jewel Owusu – About u
- Jess Ball – Over You
- Wings Of Knives – Shoe Shoppin’ Blues
- Valerie June & Bill Frisell – Handsome Molly
- Jimmy Rogers – Don’t You Know My Baby
- 63 Deluxe – Right Back Where You Belong
- Devo – Space Junk
- Soccer96 & Alabaster De Plume – I Was Gonna Fight Fascism
- Herbaliser – Something Wicked
- Robert Wyatt – Heaps of Sheeps
- Headless Chickens – Run, Sheep, Run
- The Go-Betweens – Draining the Pool for You
- Cake – Satan is my motor
- Party Pest – Buried Treasure
- Startakit – Get Your Groove On
- Zounds – Can’t Cheat Karma
- Albert King – Cold Feet
- Sentridoh – It’s So Hard To Fall In Love
- Birds Are Spies – Down The Rabbit Hole
- Courtney Barnett – Walkin’ on Eggshells
- Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci – Out on the Side
- Gruff Rhys – Rubble Rubble
