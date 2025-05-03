Four Course Breakfast: 2025-05-03

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. Odette – Reverence
  3. The Stamps – Jamie’s Song
  4. Holliday Howe – God in Maine
  5. Bella Amor – White Rabbit
  6. Ruby and The Cannons – Annabella
  7. Worm Girlz – Jackie
  8. Mia Wray – Nice To Meet Me
  9. Stefan Hauk – Comes To Pass
  10. Dead Drop – Your Light
  11. Urban Guerillas – Takin’ My Ball
  12. Clamm – And I Try
  13. TGRX – Life In A Worm
  14. Perdition – Crisis
  15. Velvet Moth – Interstellar Stevens
  16. Nancy Bates – Sway My Way
  17. Protodactyls – Winter Sun
  18. Jess Ball – Over You
  19. Babe Rainbow – Long Live The Wilderness
  20. Ghyti – Dead and gone
  21. Jonathan Richman – Parties in the USA
  22. The Sundials – Finally Free
  23. Hoodoo Gurus – My girl
  24. Loose Tooth – Walk away
  25. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Yarian Mitji
  26. The Avalanches – Since I left you
  27. Baker Boy – Cool as hell
  28. Immy Owusu feat Sensible J – Curly hair
  29. Hawks of Alba – Cut you out
  30. Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
  31. Divinyls – Science fiction
  32. The Kinks – Dedicated follower of fashion
  33. Belle & Sebastian – Funny little frog
  34. Allo Darlin’ – My heart is a drummer
  35. Folk Bitch Trio – The Actor
  36. Johnny Fritz – I love leaving
  37. The Pointer Sisters – Yes we can can
Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2025-05-03

