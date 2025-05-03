Four Course Breakfast: 2025-05-03

- Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
- Odette – Reverence
- The Stamps – Jamie’s Song
- Holliday Howe – God in Maine
- Bella Amor – White Rabbit
- Ruby and The Cannons – Annabella
- Worm Girlz – Jackie
- Mia Wray – Nice To Meet Me
- Stefan Hauk – Comes To Pass
- Dead Drop – Your Light
- Urban Guerillas – Takin’ My Ball
- Clamm – And I Try
- TGRX – Life In A Worm
- Perdition – Crisis
- Velvet Moth – Interstellar Stevens
- Nancy Bates – Sway My Way
- Protodactyls – Winter Sun
- Jess Ball – Over You
- Babe Rainbow – Long Live The Wilderness
- Ghyti – Dead and gone
- Jonathan Richman – Parties in the USA
- The Sundials – Finally Free
- Hoodoo Gurus – My girl
- Loose Tooth – Walk away
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Yarian Mitji
- The Avalanches – Since I left you
- Baker Boy – Cool as hell
- Immy Owusu feat Sensible J – Curly hair
- Hawks of Alba – Cut you out
- Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
- Divinyls – Science fiction
- The Kinks – Dedicated follower of fashion
- Belle & Sebastian – Funny little frog
- Allo Darlin’ – My heart is a drummer
- Folk Bitch Trio – The Actor
- Johnny Fritz – I love leaving
- The Pointer Sisters – Yes we can can
Reader's opinions