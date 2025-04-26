Four Course Breakfast: 2025-04-26

Written by on April 26, 2025

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. Fairtrade Narcotics – Siren Song
  3. Maisie B. – Nothing But The Sun
  4. Black Country, New Road – Goodbye (Don’t Tell Me)
  5. After Dark – Over It
  6. Nancy Bates – Runaway Train
  7. Teenage Joans – Sweet And Slow
  8. Shifty Peaks – Coast to Coast
  9. The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
  10. The Public Eye – Documentation
  11. Ben Gel & the Boneyard Saints – Say Yeah (Live at the Hotel Metro)
  12. Clamm – And I Try
  13. Blowers – Tony’s In Hospital Again
  14. Hachiku – Wild Eyed and Free
  15. Meres – Building Humans
  16. The Wrong Road – Dancing
  17. Blue Pwr Man – Long Weekends
  18. Manic Street Preachers – Into the Waves of Love (demo)
  19. Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
  20. Ride – Twisterella
  21. Teenage Fanclub – Verisimilitude
  22. Slowdive – Star Roving
  23. the mandelbrot set – nothing you need
  24. Garages of Desire – So it Goes
  25. breeze lorries – ten
  26. Uncle Tupelo – Acuff-rose
  27. Jeff Tweedy – I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
  28. Beachwood Sparks – The Calming Seas
  29. Japanese Breakfast – Kokomo IN
  30. raveonettes [remixed by FUNKSTORUNG] – love in a trashcan (funkstorung remix)
  31. Big Thief – Red Moon
  32. The Guess Who – Rain Dance
  33. Arcade Fire – month of may
  34. Ducks Ltd. – Gleaming Spires
  35. Crystal Set – benefit of the doubt
  36. Belle &/and Sebastian – I want the world to stop
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2025-04-25

Current track

Title

Artist