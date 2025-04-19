Four Course Breakfast: 2025-04-19

- Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
- Holly Cookie Baker – Cool Kids
- The Stamps – Seven Years of Bad Luck
- Liz Stringer – Coming Home
- Womnchyld – Elementary Quantum Mechanics
- After Dark – Over It
- Dvrkworld – Lotus
- The Tullamarines – Running on Empty
- Worm Girlz – Jackie
- Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
- Dean Forever – Greatest Once
- Putrescent Seepage – Adulation of the Dead
- Hidden intent – Cum punch (toxic human)
- Cull The Band – You’ll Never Know
- Teenage Joans – Sweet And Slow
- Smoked Salmon – The Ghosts of Tomorrow
- Hello Enemy – D.D.N.S.
- TGRX – Life In A Worm
- Sleepazoid – Rats
- Haptics – Dark Oud
- Inkswel feat. Colonel Red – Astro Soul (Best in Me)
- Blues Project – Lost In The Shuffle
- Dan Hopkins And The Generous Few – Move The Needle Forward
- Sonny Landreth – Swamp Stomp
- Dee Jay and the Runaways – The Gorilla
- Kid Congo And The Pink Monkey Birds – Gorilla Rose
- Tom Waits – Chocolate Jesus
- Billy Bragg & Wilco – Chain of Broken Hearts
- Goat – Dollar Bill
- Ramsey Lewis – Day Tripper
- Ruby Hunter – Take it easy
- The Langley Schools Music Project – Space Oddity
- The Liminanas – I’m Dead
- The Dream Syndicate – Tell Me When It’s Over
- Martin Frawley – End Of The Bar
- up, bustle and out – beach combing
- BC Camplight – I Only Drink When I’m Drunk
- Thee Headcoats – All My Feelings Denied
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Maggot
- The Aerial Maps – The Heart Isn’t Made For Earthquakes
- Pavement – Father to a Sister of Thought
