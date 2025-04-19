Four Course Breakfast: 2025-04-19

April 19, 2025

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. Holly Cookie Baker – Cool Kids
  3. The Stamps – Seven Years of Bad Luck
  4. Liz Stringer – Coming Home
  5. Womnchyld – Elementary Quantum Mechanics
  6. After Dark – Over It
  7. Dvrkworld – Lotus
  8. The Tullamarines – Running on Empty
  9. Worm Girlz – Jackie
  10. Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
  11. Dean Forever – Greatest Once
  12. Putrescent Seepage – Adulation of the Dead
  13. Hidden intent – Cum punch (toxic human)
  14. Cull The Band – You’ll Never Know
  15. Teenage Joans – Sweet And Slow
  16. Smoked Salmon – The Ghosts of Tomorrow
  17. Hello Enemy – D.D.N.S.
  18. TGRX – Life In A Worm
  19. Sleepazoid – Rats
  20. Haptics – Dark Oud
  21. Inkswel feat. Colonel Red – Astro Soul (Best in Me)
  22. Blues Project – Lost In The Shuffle
  23. Dan Hopkins And The Generous Few – Move The Needle Forward
  24. Sonny Landreth – Swamp Stomp
  25. Dee Jay and the Runaways – The Gorilla
  26. Kid Congo And The Pink Monkey Birds – Gorilla Rose
  27. Tom Waits – Chocolate Jesus
  28. Billy Bragg & Wilco – Chain of Broken Hearts
  29. Goat – Dollar Bill
  30. Ramsey Lewis – Day Tripper
  31. Ruby Hunter – Take it easy
  32. The Langley Schools Music Project – Space Oddity
  33. The Liminanas – I’m Dead
  34. The Dream Syndicate – Tell Me When It’s Over
  35. Martin Frawley – End Of The Bar
  36. up, bustle and out – beach combing
  37. BC Camplight – I Only Drink When I’m Drunk
  38. Thee Headcoats – All My Feelings Denied
  39. Amyl and the Sniffers – Maggot
  40. The Aerial Maps – The Heart Isn’t Made For Earthquakes
  41. Pavement – Father to a Sister of Thought
