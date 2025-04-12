Four Course Breakfast: 2025-04-12

- Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
- Melanie Cowmeadow – Snakes & Ladders
- The Stamps – Seven Years of Bad Luck
- Bella Amor – All my friends are high
- womnchyld – The Void
- Teenage Joans – Sweet And Slow
- After Dark – Over It
- Left On Seen – No Vibes
- Tuckshop – Satellite
- Oscar The Wild – Big Think
- Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
- The Dictators – Thank You And Have A Nice Day
- Blowers – Tony’s In Hospital Again
- The Pretty Littles – Teenagers
- Street Legal – The Comedian
- Steve Kilbey – Silver City Highway
- Worm Girlz – Jackie
- The Sooks – Run The Sands
- Chickensalt – Rock ‘n’ Roll Ride
- Wrack & Ruin – The Beat Takes Over
- Lisa Miller – Big American Car
- Drive By Truckers – Heathens
- George Jones – The Grand Tour
- Wagons – Goodtown
- Wayne Hancock – 87 Southbound
- Eilen Jewell – Santa Fe
- John Fullbright – Gawd Above
- Kris Kristofferson & Matraca Berg – For the Good Times
- Jeff Duff – Mr Bojangles
- Rob Snarski – Robert Mitchum at Mitcham Station
- The Juliana Hatfield Three – Spin the Bottle
- The Blackeyed Susans – Spin the Wheel
- NIck Cave and The Bad Seeds – There She Goes, My Beautiful World
- C.W. Stoneking – Jailhouse Blues
- Hell to Pay – Two Days Off, Five Days On
- Blondie – Sunday Girl
- Angie Hart – There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
Reader's opinions