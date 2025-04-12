Four Course Breakfast: 2025-04-12

Written by on April 12, 2025

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. Melanie Cowmeadow – Snakes & Ladders
  3. The Stamps – Seven Years of Bad Luck
  4. Bella Amor – All my friends are high
  5. womnchyld – The Void
  6. Teenage Joans – Sweet And Slow
  7. After Dark – Over It
  8. Left On Seen – No Vibes
  9. Tuckshop – Satellite
  10. Oscar The Wild – Big Think
  11. Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
  12. The Dictators – Thank You And Have A Nice Day
  13. Blowers – Tony’s In Hospital Again
  14. The Pretty Littles – Teenagers
  15. Street Legal – The Comedian
  16. Steve Kilbey – Silver City Highway
  17. Worm Girlz – Jackie
  18. The Sooks – Run The Sands
  19. Chickensalt – Rock ‘n’ Roll Ride
  20. Wrack & Ruin – The Beat Takes Over
  21. Lisa Miller – Big American Car
  22. Drive By Truckers – Heathens
  23. George Jones – The Grand Tour
  24. Wagons – Goodtown
  25. Wayne Hancock – 87 Southbound
  26. Eilen Jewell – Santa Fe
  27. John Fullbright – Gawd Above
  28. Kris Kristofferson & Matraca Berg – For the Good Times
  29. Jeff Duff – Mr Bojangles
  30. Rob Snarski – Robert Mitchum at Mitcham Station
  31. The Juliana Hatfield Three – Spin the Bottle
  32. The Blackeyed Susans – Spin the Wheel
  33. NIck Cave and The Bad Seeds – There She Goes, My Beautiful World
  34. C.W. Stoneking – Jailhouse Blues
  35. Hell to Pay – Two Days Off, Five Days On
  36. Blondie – Sunday Girl
  37. Angie Hart – There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
