Four Course Breakfast: 2025-04-05

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. The Stamps – Meryl Streep
  3. Mess Esque – Let Me Know You
  4. Ruby Gill – Emmagen Creek
  5. After Dark – Over It
  6. Fairtrade Narcotics – Jojoba
  7. Za Noon – Beg
  8. Ruby Mae – Hindsight
  9. Mark’s Not Here – Cossacks
  10. JesseMelancholy – Glitter
  11. Beyonce’s Fiances – Midnight Drive
  12. Will Everest – To The Light
  13. Square Tugs – Constant Motion
  14. Buddhadatta – Ei Sara Ei
  15. The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
  16. Chickensalt – Rock ‘n’ Roll Ride
  17. Smoked Salmon – Swamptacular Vernacular
  18. Death By Unga Bunga – I’m Going On Vacation
  19. The Hellacopters – Faraway Looks
  20. Cast – I Have Been Waiting
  21. Tuckshop – Bloom
  22. The Darkness – The Battle For Gadget Land
  23. The Tullamarines – Running on empty
  24. Sunsick Daisy – It’ll be alright
  25. Weezer – Island in the sun
  26. Sunny & the Sunsets – Ring my bell
  27. Odetta – Take this hammer
  28. Mavis Staples – High note
  29. Valerie June – The hour
  30. Womack & Womack – Teardrops
  31. Colter – Life of the party
  32. Sufjan Stevens – Chicago
  33. Noah & the Whale – Waiting for my chance to come
  34. Maisie B – Pull the rug
  35. Cathy Diver – Sylvia
  36. Angie McMahon – Untangling
  37. Grace Cummings – Common man
  38. The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
  39. Tim Williams and The Endless Winter – You’re an artist
