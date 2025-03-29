Four Course Breakfast: 2025-03-29

- Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
- The Stamps – The Idea of Us
- Laura Hill – Space For You
- Ullah – I Want It All
- Za Noon – Beg
- Gordi – Alien Cowboy
- Melanie Cowmeadow – Snakes & Ladders
- Barefoot Bowls Club – Adelaide
- Bleedin’ Liars – Temple For You
- Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
- Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers!
- Guttersnake – Wanna Go For A Ride
- Worm Girlz – Jackie
- Cull The Band – You’ll Never Know
- Shakey – I Had Lost My Mind
- The Hellacopters – Token Apologies
- Death By Unga Bunga – I’m Really Old
- The Dictators – Thank You And Have A Nice Day
- Broham – Truckin’ Man Blues
- Bonnie Prince Billy – Our Home
- New Order – Crystal
- Emmylou Harris – Love Wore a Halo (Back Before the War)
- Suede – Trash
- Teenage Fanclub – Cells
- Orbital – Crash And Carry
- M83 – We own the sky
- Nation of Language – Gouge Away
- Nico – These days
- john cale – dying on the vine
- Lou Reed – Intro/Sweet Jane
- Wild Pink – We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- Ducks Ltd. – Gleaming Spires
- The Lostines – Come Back To My Arms
- Ethanol Blend – Madison
- Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band – Industrial Lights
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- Beachwood Sparks – forget the song
Reader's opinions