Four Course Breakfast: 2025-03-29

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. The Stamps – The Idea of Us
  3. Laura Hill – Space For You
  4. Ullah – I Want It All
  5. Za Noon – Beg
  6. Gordi – Alien Cowboy
  7. Melanie Cowmeadow – Snakes & Ladders
  8. Barefoot Bowls Club – Adelaide
  9. Bleedin’ Liars – Temple For You
  10. Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
  11. Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers!
  12. Guttersnake – Wanna Go For A Ride
  13. Worm Girlz – Jackie
  14. Cull The Band – You’ll Never Know
  15. Shakey – I Had Lost My Mind
  16. The Hellacopters – Token Apologies
  17. Death By Unga Bunga – I’m Really Old
  18. The Dictators – Thank You And Have A Nice Day
  19. Broham – Truckin’ Man Blues
  20. Bonnie Prince Billy – Our Home
  21. New Order – Crystal
  22. Emmylou Harris – Love Wore a Halo (Back Before the War)
  23. Suede – Trash
  24. Teenage Fanclub – Cells
  25. Orbital – Crash And Carry
  26. M83 – We own the sky
  27. Nation of Language – Gouge Away
  28. Nico – These days
  29. john cale – dying on the vine
  30. Lou Reed – Intro/Sweet Jane
  31. Wild Pink – We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
  32. Ducks Ltd. – Gleaming Spires
  33. The Lostines – Come Back To My Arms
  34. Ethanol Blend – Madison
  35. Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band – Industrial Lights
  36. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  37. Beachwood Sparks – forget the song
