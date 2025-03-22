Four Course Breakfast: 2025-03-22

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. The Moon Mountaineer – Sea of senses
  3. Za Noon – Beg
  4. Swimsuit – You’re So Cool
  5. Victoria On The Grass – Jean
  6. Lauren Bull – I Have Always Loved You
  7. Holly Cookie Baker – Emily
  8. Tycarni – Red
  9. William Street Strikers – Dirty Little Monkey
  10. Periscope – Big Deal
  11. Street Legal – The Comedian
  12. Buddhadatta – Ei Sara Ei
  13. Perdition – Stick To Your Guns
  14. Clamm – The Pressure
  15. Ebolagoldfish – Powers
  16. Oscar The Wild – Big Think
  17. Bleedin’ Liars – Temple For You
  18. Ethanol Blend – Madison
  19. Worm Girlz – Jackie
  20. Tracey Bunn – Another Broken Juliet
  21. Bonnie Prince Billy – The Water’s Fine
  22. Bettye Lavette – Everybody Knows This is Nowhere
  23. Billy Strings & Molly Tuttle – Listen to the Radio
  24. Natalie Merchant – After the Gold Rush
  25. Neil Young – My My, Hey Hey
  26. The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood – Counting Down the Days
  27. Bee Gees – Lonely Days
  28. Edie Brickell – Picture Perfect Morning
  29. Luscious Jackson – Ladyfingers
  30. Jordie Lane & The Sleepers – Time Just Flew
  31. The Lucksmiths – Under the Rotunda
  32. Christine Anu – Island Home
  33. The Wild Feathers – Left My Woman
  34. Elvis Costello – Good Year for the Roses
  35. The Lone Bellow – Two Sides of Lonely
  36. The Chieftans with Mick Jagger – The Long Black Veil
  37. Van Morrison – Crazy Love
  38. Weddings Parties Anything – Woman of Ireland
  39. Madness – Baggy Trousers
  40. The Blackeyed Susans – Smokin’ Johnny Cash
  41. Bob Dylan – Rita May
