Four Course Breakfast: 2025-03-15

- Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
- Holly Cookie Baker – Cool Kids
- Georgia Oatley – For Ted
- Mama Terra – Watermelon Man
- Erin Buku – Dreamers
- Hachiku – Fun for Everyone
- Tune-Yards – Limelight
- Fairtrade Narcotics – Pivot
- Donni Heat – Lies
- Periscope – Offer Your Soul
- Guttersnake – Wanna Go For A Ride
- Perdition – Stick To Your Guns
- Sleepazoid – Alice
- Ebolagoldfish – Dreams
- The Bluedays – Got to Run
- Mala Lama – Fly
- Lavers – Whisky Nights
- Araminta – Sugar Mommy Snack
- Villain – I’m Around
- The Wrong Road – Radar
- Left On Seen – Goosebumps
- Scott and Charlenes Wedding – Scrambled Eggs
- Belle & Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap
- Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop
- Beck – Think I’m In Love
- The Flaming Lips – She Don’t Use Jelly
- Fugazi – Waiting Room
- The Clash – Bankrobber
- The Stems – Mr Misery
- Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – Money (that’s What I Want)
- Bonnie Prince Billy – Guns Are For Cowards
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Push
- Archie Roach – We Won’t Cry ( feat. Paul Kelly )
- AC/DC – Thunderstruck
- David Byrne – Glass, Concrete & Stone
- Los Palms – Let’s Go To The Water
- Lucinda Williams – Dust
