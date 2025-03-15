Four Course Breakfast: 2025-03-15

Written by on March 15, 2025

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. Holly Cookie Baker – Cool Kids
  3. Georgia Oatley – For Ted
  4. Mama Terra – Watermelon Man
  5. Erin Buku – Dreamers
  6. Hachiku – Fun for Everyone
  7. Tune-Yards – Limelight
  8. Fairtrade Narcotics – Pivot
  9. Donni Heat – Lies
  10. Periscope – Offer Your Soul
  11. Guttersnake – Wanna Go For A Ride
  12. Perdition – Stick To Your Guns
  13. Sleepazoid – Alice
  14. Ebolagoldfish – Dreams
  15. The Bluedays – Got to Run
  16. Mala Lama – Fly
  17. Lavers – Whisky Nights
  18. Araminta – Sugar Mommy Snack
  19. Villain – I’m Around
  20. The Wrong Road – Radar
  21. Left On Seen – Goosebumps
  22. Scott and Charlenes Wedding – Scrambled Eggs
  23. Belle & Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap
  24. Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop
  25. Beck – Think I’m In Love
  26. The Flaming Lips – She Don’t Use Jelly
  27. Fugazi – Waiting Room
  28. The Clash – Bankrobber
  29. The Stems – Mr Misery
  30. Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – Money (that’s What I Want)
  31. Bonnie Prince Billy – Guns Are For Cowards
  32. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Push
  33. Archie Roach – We Won’t Cry ( feat. Paul Kelly )
  34. AC/DC – Thunderstruck
  35. David Byrne – Glass, Concrete & Stone
  36. Los Palms – Let’s Go To The Water
  37. Lucinda Williams – Dust
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Heavy Petal: 2025-03-15

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2025-03-14

Current track

Title

Artist