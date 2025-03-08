Four Course Breakfast: 2025-03-08

Written by on March 8, 2025

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. Lauren Bull – I Have Always Loved You
  3. Lunic – Teddy Bear
  4. Coda Chroma – Faded Denim
  5. Laura Hill – Space For You
  6. Ullah – I Want It All
  7. Aleksiah – Clothes Off
  8. The Audreys – Beatles V Stones
  9. Donni Heat – Lies
  10. Left On Seen – Goosebumps
  11. The Tullamarines – Running on Empty
  12. War Room – The Top Floor
  13. Twine – Fruit To Ripe
  14. Reliqa – Dying Light
  15. Lavers – Whisky Nights
  16. Steve Kilbey – Silver City Highway
  17. Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers! (Travis Cook remix)
  18. Junk Harmony – From April to June
  19. Tycarni – Red
  20. The Genevieves – Parts
  21. Paraphernalia – Spotless Mind
  22. Abbe May – Kids
  23. Hedgehoppers Anonymous – It’s good news week
  24. Col Joye & the Joy Boys – Oh yeah uh huh
  25. Cliff Richard & the Shadows – The Young Ones
  26. Smoked Salmon – How did they ever manage
  27. The Clash – Should i stay or should i go
  28. The 5.6.7.8’s – The Barracuda
  29. Vivian Girls – Second date
  30. Deep Street Soul – Kick out the jams
  31. Mahalia Barnes & The Soul Mates – Ooh yea
  32. Etta James – Do right
  33. Dinah Washington – This bitter earth
  34. Takka Takka – Fever
  35. Maisie B – High horse
  36. Angel Olsen – Shut up and kiss me
  37. Thelma Plum – Father said
  38. Mongo Santamaria – Watermelon man
  39. Polyphonic Spree – Hanging around the day part 2
  40. Underground Lovers – Losin’ it
  41. Smog – Let’s move to the country
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2025-03-08

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2025-03-07

Current track

Title

Artist