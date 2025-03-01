Four Course Breakfast: 2025-03-01

- Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
- Lauren Bull – I Have Always Loved You
- The Fuss – Bee Song
- Victoria On The Grass – Jean
- Kaeto – Carry You
- Katina James – Katina James
- Japanese Breakfast – Slide Tackle
- Big Room – The Unexplained
- Ethanol Blend – Madison
- Guttersnake – Killin Planets
- Street Legal – Cardio
- Mood Punch – Calm Yourself
- W.O.M.B.A.T – North Career
- King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Do It Again ft. The Queens
- Private Function – I Dunno What I’m Doing Anymore
- The Terrys – Stay Free
- Love Drunk Hearts – Never Be The One
- Fever Dream – Stowaways
- Full Cream – Top Floor Love
- The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
- Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
- The Genevieves – Parts
- Lydia Loveless – Can’t Change Me
- Wedding Parties Anything – Away Away
- Courtney Barnett – Avant Gardener
- The Del McCoury Band – Birmingham
- The Blackeyed Susans – Blue Skies, Blue Sea
- The Audreys – Poorhouse
- The Black Sorrows – What Levi Wants
- Van Morrison – Tupelo Honey
- Hunters & Collectors – Throw Your Arms Around Me
- Roger McGuinn – It’s Alright Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
- Alice Russell – Brown Sugar
- Joan Osborne – Man in the Long Black Coat
- James Brown – Your Cheating Heart
- Ruth Brown – Tennessee Waltz
- George Jones – The Grand Tour
- Ricky Albeck – Sad Sack
- The Killjoys – I Want to Tell You Something
