Four Course Breakfast: 2025-03-01

Written by on March 1, 2025

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. Lauren Bull – I Have Always Loved You
  3. The Fuss – Bee Song
  4. Victoria On The Grass – Jean
  5. Kaeto – Carry You
  6. Katina James – Katina James
  7. Japanese Breakfast – Slide Tackle
  8. Big Room – The Unexplained
  9. Ethanol Blend – Madison
  10. Guttersnake – Killin Planets
  11. Street Legal – Cardio
  12. Mood Punch – Calm Yourself
  13. W.O.M.B.A.T – North Career
  14. King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Do It Again ft. The Queens
  15. Private Function – I Dunno What I’m Doing Anymore
  16. The Terrys – Stay Free
  17. Love Drunk Hearts – Never Be The One
  18. Fever Dream – Stowaways
  19. Full Cream – Top Floor Love
  20. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
  21. Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
  22. The Genevieves – Parts
  23. Lydia Loveless – Can’t Change Me
  24. Wedding Parties Anything – Away Away
  25. Courtney Barnett – Avant Gardener
  26. The Del McCoury Band – Birmingham
  27. The Blackeyed Susans – Blue Skies, Blue Sea
  28. The Audreys – Poorhouse
  29. The Black Sorrows – What Levi Wants
  30. Van Morrison – Tupelo Honey
  31. Hunters & Collectors – Throw Your Arms Around Me
  32. Roger McGuinn – It’s Alright Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
  33. Alice Russell – Brown Sugar
  34. Joan Osborne – Man in the Long Black Coat
  35. James Brown – Your Cheating Heart
  36. Ruth Brown – Tennessee Waltz
  37. George Jones – The Grand Tour
  38. Ricky Albeck – Sad Sack
  39. The Killjoys – I Want to Tell You Something
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Heavy Petal: 2025-03-01

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2025-02-28

Current track

Title

Artist