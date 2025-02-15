Four Course Breakfast: 2025-02-15

Written by on February 15, 2025

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. Erin Buku – Ley Lines
  3. Laurie Anderson – India and on down to Australia
  4. Victoria On The Grass – Jean
  5. Tracey Bunn – Another Broken Juliet
  6. Hachiku – Fun for Everyone
  7. Nataleigh – Feet Don’t Fail Me Now
  8. Emerauld – In The First Place
  9. Mode – Strange Girl
  10. Ethanol Blend – Madison
  11. The Medicine Blanket – I Am Sulphar
  12. Chris Lorenzo x Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
  13. Twine – Future Exhales
  14. Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  15. The Genevieves – Dreaming, Speaking
  16. Hanky Panky Social Club – Kana Kapila
  17. War Room – twothousandandtwo
  18. Birds Are Spies – Something Isn’t Right
  19. Modern Living – Hide Away feat. Josh Pyke
  20. Press Club – Vacate
  21. Beth Hart – Bottle of Jesus
  22. Ween – I Can’t Put My Finger On It
  23. Cake – Walk on By
  24. Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings – Wild Horses
  25. The Tragically Hip – When the Weight Comes Down
  26. The Drones – You Really Don’t Care
  27. Rose Tattoo – Bad Boy For Love
  28. Sleater Kinney – Off With Your Head
  29. Iggy Pop – I’m Bored
  30. Master’s Apprentices – Because I Love You
  31. Lisa Miller – Are You the One I’ve Been Waiting For
  32. Paul Kelly & Gerry Hale – Teach Me Tonight
  33. The Saints – River Deep Mountain High
  34. My Morning Jacket – It Makes No Difference
  35. C.W. Stoneking – Housebound Blues
  36. Etta James – Lil’ Red Rooster
  37. B.B. King – Sneakin’ Around
  38. B. B. King & Tracy Chapman – The Thrill is Gone
  39. John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers – Stone Cold Deal
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2025-02-14

Current track

Title

Artist