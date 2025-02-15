Four Course Breakfast: 2025-02-15

- Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
- Erin Buku – Ley Lines
- Laurie Anderson – India and on down to Australia
- Victoria On The Grass – Jean
- Tracey Bunn – Another Broken Juliet
- Hachiku – Fun for Everyone
- Nataleigh – Feet Don’t Fail Me Now
- Emerauld – In The First Place
- Mode – Strange Girl
- Ethanol Blend – Madison
- The Medicine Blanket – I Am Sulphar
- Chris Lorenzo x Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
- Twine – Future Exhales
- Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
- The Genevieves – Dreaming, Speaking
- Hanky Panky Social Club – Kana Kapila
- War Room – twothousandandtwo
- Birds Are Spies – Something Isn’t Right
- Modern Living – Hide Away feat. Josh Pyke
- Press Club – Vacate
- Beth Hart – Bottle of Jesus
- Ween – I Can’t Put My Finger On It
- Cake – Walk on By
- Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings – Wild Horses
- The Tragically Hip – When the Weight Comes Down
- The Drones – You Really Don’t Care
- Rose Tattoo – Bad Boy For Love
- Sleater Kinney – Off With Your Head
- Iggy Pop – I’m Bored
- Master’s Apprentices – Because I Love You
- Lisa Miller – Are You the One I’ve Been Waiting For
- Paul Kelly & Gerry Hale – Teach Me Tonight
- The Saints – River Deep Mountain High
- My Morning Jacket – It Makes No Difference
- C.W. Stoneking – Housebound Blues
- Etta James – Lil’ Red Rooster
- B.B. King – Sneakin’ Around
- B. B. King & Tracy Chapman – The Thrill is Gone
- John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers – Stone Cold Deal
