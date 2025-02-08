Four Course Breakfast: 2025-02-08

Written by on February 8, 2025

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. Lauren Bull – I have always loved you
  3. Coda Chroma – Pendulum
  4. Tracey Bunn – Another broken Juliet
  5. The Audreys – Secondhand boots
  6. Adrianne Lenker – Feel it all
  7. The Shivas – Many roads to follow
  8. Nataleigh – Feet don’t fail me now
  9. Big Room – The unexplained
  10. Hope Seed – Non believer
  11. Liquid mercury – Mirror song
  12. Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  13. Chris Lorenzo x Amyl and The Sniffers – U should not be doing that (Chris Lorenzo Remix)
  14. Caifein – Charity Muggers
  15. Periscope – It Could’ve Been Me
  16. Lavers – Whisky nights
  17. Ethanol Blend – Madison
  18. Hanky Panky Social Club – Maxine’s
  19. The strange moon – Model girl
  20. Don Morrison’s raging thirst – It’s been a while
  21. Bird island – Round and round
  22. The Roches – Hammond song
  23. The Magnetic Fields – All my little words
  24. Hurray For The Riff Raff – Halfway there
  25. Kahiwa – Lovestruck
  26. Lanie Lane – What do I do
  27. The Four Larks – Groovin’ at the Go-Go
  28. Marvin Gaye – Ain’t that peculiar
  29. Leon Bridges – Smooth sailin’
  30. The James Hunter Six – Let the monkey ride
  31. The Hummingbirds – Blush
  32. Sacred Paws – Turn me down
  33. William Jack – Samantha’s jig
  34. Paulinho Moska – Sonho meu
  35. Shirley Bassey – Fire down below
  36. Lonnie Sattin – Caravan
  37. Lee Hazlewood – The girls in Paris
  38. Maisie B – High horse
  39. 20th Century Graduates – Keeping up with the Jones’
  40. Ryan Martin John – INFJ
