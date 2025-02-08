Four Course Breakfast: 2025-02-08

- Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
- Lauren Bull – I have always loved you
- Coda Chroma – Pendulum
- Tracey Bunn – Another broken Juliet
- The Audreys – Secondhand boots
- Adrianne Lenker – Feel it all
- The Shivas – Many roads to follow
- Nataleigh – Feet don’t fail me now
- Big Room – The unexplained
- Hope Seed – Non believer
- Liquid mercury – Mirror song
- Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
- Chris Lorenzo x Amyl and The Sniffers – U should not be doing that (Chris Lorenzo Remix)
- Caifein – Charity Muggers
- Periscope – It Could’ve Been Me
- Lavers – Whisky nights
- Ethanol Blend – Madison
- Hanky Panky Social Club – Maxine’s
- The strange moon – Model girl
- Don Morrison’s raging thirst – It’s been a while
- Bird island – Round and round
- The Roches – Hammond song
- The Magnetic Fields – All my little words
- Hurray For The Riff Raff – Halfway there
- Kahiwa – Lovestruck
- Lanie Lane – What do I do
- The Four Larks – Groovin’ at the Go-Go
- Marvin Gaye – Ain’t that peculiar
- Leon Bridges – Smooth sailin’
- The James Hunter Six – Let the monkey ride
- The Hummingbirds – Blush
- Sacred Paws – Turn me down
- William Jack – Samantha’s jig
- Paulinho Moska – Sonho meu
- Shirley Bassey – Fire down below
- Lonnie Sattin – Caravan
- Lee Hazlewood – The girls in Paris
- Maisie B – High horse
- 20th Century Graduates – Keeping up with the Jones’
- Ryan Martin John – INFJ
