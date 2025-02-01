Four Course Breakfast: 2025-02-01

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Tracey Bunn – Another Broken Juliet
- The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
- The Smith & Western Jury – Button That Collar
- Nataleigh – Feet Don’t Fail Me Now
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Fever Dream – Stowaways
- Big Room – The Unexplained
- Mode – Strange Girl
- Bleedin’ Liars – Mr Money
- Liquid Mercury – Mirror Song
- Last Quokka – Eat The Rich
- The Jackets – Ours Forever
- Benny Gap & the Spankers – Scratch & Bleed
- Perdition – Degeneration
- The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
- Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
- Van Morrison – Cool for Cats
- The Black Sorrows – Burn Out Slow
- Donni Heat – Lies
- Periscope – So Cruel
- The Strange Moon – Model Girl
- The Midnight Mares – Empires Always End
- Richard & Linda Thompson – The Calvary Cross
- Basty H – A Mouldy But A Goldy
- The Flaming Lips – Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Part 1
- Druid Fluids – Eternal
- Custard – Apartment
- Justin Townes Earle – Can’t Hardly Wait
- David Bowie – Oh! You Pretty Things
- The Church – Almost with you
- Sparks – The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight
- Tom Waits – Goin’ Out West
- Big League – The Golden Age Of Entitlement
- Billy Bragg – Help Save the Youth of America
- Nina Simone – Work Song
- Ezra Collective – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing (feat. Yazmin Lacey)
- West Thebarton – Tapes
- The Pogues – South Australia
- The Decemberists – Rox In The Box
- Underground Lovers – Beautiful World
Reader's opinions