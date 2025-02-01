Four Course Breakfast: 2025-02-01

February 1, 2025

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Tracey Bunn – Another Broken Juliet
  3. The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
  4. The Smith & Western Jury – Button That Collar
  5. Nataleigh – Feet Don’t Fail Me Now
  6. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  7. Fever Dream – Stowaways
  8. Big Room – The Unexplained
  9. Mode – Strange Girl
  10. Bleedin’ Liars – Mr Money
  11. Liquid Mercury – Mirror Song
  12. Last Quokka – Eat The Rich
  13. The Jackets – Ours Forever
  14. Benny Gap & the Spankers – Scratch & Bleed
  15. Perdition – Degeneration
  16. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
  17. Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
  18. Van Morrison – Cool for Cats
  19. The Black Sorrows – Burn Out Slow
  20. Donni Heat – Lies
  21. Periscope – So Cruel
  22. The Strange Moon – Model Girl
  23. The Midnight Mares – Empires Always End
  24. Richard & Linda Thompson – The Calvary Cross
  25. Basty H – A Mouldy But A Goldy
  26. The Flaming Lips – Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Part 1
  27. Druid Fluids – Eternal
  28. Custard – Apartment
  29. Justin Townes Earle – Can’t Hardly Wait
  30. David Bowie – Oh! You Pretty Things
  31. The Church – Almost with you
  32. Sparks – The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight
  33. Tom Waits – Goin’ Out West
  34. Big League – The Golden Age Of Entitlement
  35. Billy Bragg – Help Save the Youth of America
  36. Nina Simone – Work Song
  37. Ezra Collective – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing (feat. Yazmin Lacey)
  38. West Thebarton – Tapes
  39. The Pogues – South Australia
  40. The Decemberists – Rox In The Box
  41. Underground Lovers – Beautiful World
