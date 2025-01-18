Four Course Breakfast: 2025-01-18

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Joni Mitchell – Coyote
- Joe Cocker – The Weight
- Beccy Cole & Mark Lizotte – Good Year for the Roses
- Kasey Chambers – Lose Yourself
- Bruce Springsteen – American Skin (41 Shots)
- B.B. King – 3 O’Clock Blues/Darling I Love You
- Muddy Waters – Baby Please Don’t Go
- Billy Bragg & Joe Henry – The L&N Don’t Stop Here Anymore
- Nina Simone – Summertime
- Renee Geyer – It’s a Man’s Man’s World
- Tedeschi Trucks Band – Midnight in Harlem
- Buddy Guy – My Time After A While (Live)
- Lucinda Williams – Fruits of My Labour
- Vika Bull & Dave Larkin – Jackson
- Paul Kelly – Everything’s Turning to White
- Tom Waits – Big Joe & Phantom 309
- Chris Wilson – Wolves
- Oscar the Wild – Movie
- Kelly Menhennet & Steve Pederson – World of Mine
- Dinosaur Jr – Thumb (Live)
- Ramones – Do You Remember Rock n Roll Radio?
- The Neatbeats – Leave My Kitten Alone
- Brownie McGhee & Sonny Terry – Spread the News Around
- Hoodoo Gurus – I Want You Back
- Vika and Linda – Love Comes Easy
- Bob Dylan – Fourth Time Around
- Bob Dylan – One Too Many Mornings
- Cat Power – One Too Many Mornings
- Christa Hughes & Honky Tonk Shonks – Back in Black
- The Lachy Doley Group – Back in Black
- AC/DC – Back in Black
- Tami Nielson – Walk (Back to Your Arms)
- Thelma Plum – Around Here
Reader's opinions