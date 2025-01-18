Four Course Breakfast: 2025-01-18

Written by on January 18, 2025

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Joni Mitchell – Coyote
  3. Joe Cocker – The Weight
  4. Beccy Cole & Mark Lizotte – Good Year for the Roses
  5. Kasey Chambers – Lose Yourself
  6. Bruce Springsteen – American Skin (41 Shots)
  7. B.B. King – 3 O’Clock Blues/Darling I Love You
  8. Muddy Waters – Baby Please Don’t Go
  9. Billy Bragg & Joe Henry – The L&N Don’t Stop Here Anymore
  10. Nina Simone – Summertime
  11. Renee Geyer – It’s a Man’s Man’s World
  12. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Midnight in Harlem
  13. Buddy Guy – My Time After A While (Live)
  14. Lucinda Williams – Fruits of My Labour
  15. Vika Bull & Dave Larkin – Jackson
  16. Paul Kelly – Everything’s Turning to White
  17. Tom Waits – Big Joe & Phantom 309
  18. Chris Wilson – Wolves
  19. Oscar the Wild – Movie
  20. Kelly Menhennet & Steve Pederson – World of Mine
  21. Dinosaur Jr – Thumb (Live)
  22. Ramones – Do You Remember Rock n Roll Radio?
  23. The Neatbeats – Leave My Kitten Alone
  24. Brownie McGhee & Sonny Terry – Spread the News Around
  25. Hoodoo Gurus – I Want You Back
  26. Vika and Linda – Love Comes Easy
  27. Bob Dylan – Fourth Time Around
  28. Bob Dylan – One Too Many Mornings
  29. Cat Power – One Too Many Mornings
  30. Christa Hughes & Honky Tonk Shonks – Back in Black
  31. The Lachy Doley Group – Back in Black
  32. AC/DC – Back in Black
  33. Tami Nielson – Walk (Back to Your Arms)
  34. Thelma Plum – Around Here
