Four Course Breakfast: 2025-01-11

Written by on January 11, 2025

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
  2. The Church – Unguarded moment
  3. Huckleberry Swedes – Hair trigger
  4. You Am I – How much is enough
  5. Ruby Boots – Cola and wine
  6. Ryan Martin John – I’ve been waiting
  7. Judee Sill – Crayon Angels
  8. Nancy Bates and Aimee Volkofsky – Blood red moon
  9. R.E.M. – Talk about the passion
  10. David Bowie – The Jean Genie
  11. T-Rex – Ride a white swan
  12. Shannon & the Clams – The Moon Is In The Wrong Place
  13. Sons of Zoku – O Saber
  14. The Strokes – Someday
  15. Elvis Costello & The Attractions – High Fidelity
  16. The Pretenders – Don’t get me wrong
  17. Sacred Paws – Brush your hair
  18. Jeb Stuart – I betcha gonna like it
  19. Jean Shepard – Jeopardy
  20. The Pearlettes – Can I get him
  21. Penny & the Quarters – You and Me
  22. Abbie Cardwell – Fiction
  23. The Shins – Pink bullets
  24. Josh Pyke – Middle of the hill
  25. Darren Hanlon – Happiness is a chemical
  26. Cilla Black – Something’s gotten hold of my heart
  27. The Kinks – Sunny afternoon
  28. Steppenwolf – Magic carpet ride
  29. Jefferson Airplane – Somebody to love
  30. Dead Roo – Turn around
  31. Angie McMahon – Untangling
  32. Florence & the Machine – Dog days are over
  33. The Cure – Love song
  34. The Voltage – Shakin’ my soul
  35. Ray Baretto – El watusi
  36. Mary Silvers – The power of love
  37. Lavern Baker – I’m gonna get you
  38. The Audreys – Secondhand boots
  39. Smog – Let me see the colts
  40. Linda Ronstadt – Poor, poor pitiful me
  41. Marsha Hunt – Oh no! Not the Beast Day
  42. Doris – Beatmaker
  43. Kool & the Gang – Dujii
  44. The Transatlantics – A man like that
  45. Mama Kin – Was it worth it
  46. Julia Jacklin – Love, try not to let go
  47. Maisie B – High horse
  48. Primal Scream – Movin’ on up
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2025-01-11

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2025-01-10

Current track

Title

Artist