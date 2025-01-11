Four Course Breakfast: 2025-01-11

- Fishtrap – Crayfish samba
- The Church – Unguarded moment
- Huckleberry Swedes – Hair trigger
- You Am I – How much is enough
- Ruby Boots – Cola and wine
- Ryan Martin John – I’ve been waiting
- Judee Sill – Crayon Angels
- Nancy Bates and Aimee Volkofsky – Blood red moon
- R.E.M. – Talk about the passion
- David Bowie – The Jean Genie
- T-Rex – Ride a white swan
- Shannon & the Clams – The Moon Is In The Wrong Place
- Sons of Zoku – O Saber
- The Strokes – Someday
- Elvis Costello & The Attractions – High Fidelity
- The Pretenders – Don’t get me wrong
- Sacred Paws – Brush your hair
- Jeb Stuart – I betcha gonna like it
- Jean Shepard – Jeopardy
- The Pearlettes – Can I get him
- Penny & the Quarters – You and Me
- Abbie Cardwell – Fiction
- The Shins – Pink bullets
- Josh Pyke – Middle of the hill
- Darren Hanlon – Happiness is a chemical
- Cilla Black – Something’s gotten hold of my heart
- The Kinks – Sunny afternoon
- Steppenwolf – Magic carpet ride
- Jefferson Airplane – Somebody to love
- Dead Roo – Turn around
- Angie McMahon – Untangling
- Florence & the Machine – Dog days are over
- The Cure – Love song
- The Voltage – Shakin’ my soul
- Ray Baretto – El watusi
- Mary Silvers – The power of love
- Lavern Baker – I’m gonna get you
- The Audreys – Secondhand boots
- Smog – Let me see the colts
- Linda Ronstadt – Poor, poor pitiful me
- Marsha Hunt – Oh no! Not the Beast Day
- Doris – Beatmaker
- Kool & the Gang – Dujii
- The Transatlantics – A man like that
- Mama Kin – Was it worth it
- Julia Jacklin – Love, try not to let go
- Maisie B – High horse
- Primal Scream – Movin’ on up
