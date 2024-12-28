Four Course Breakfast: 2024-12-28

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Maryam Newager – Arabian Nights
  3. Adrianne Lenker – Fangs Lungs Ankles
  4. Beeba Booba – Something New
  5. Louise Marshall – Rain or Shine
  6. The Klittens – Atlas
  7. Aleksiah – Batsh*t
  8. Mayzie & Oceans – It’s Always Raining
  9. Ethanol Blend – Run (Lies)
  10. Mode – Strange Girl
  11. Liquid Mercury – Mirror Song
  12. MC5 – Blessed Release
  13. The Saints – Lipstick On Your Collar
  14. Chris Lorenzo x Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That (Chris Lorenzo Remix)(Streaming Radio Edit CLEAN)
  15. Chubby And The Gang – Trepanning
  16. Rod Harrison – Diamonds In Your Heart
  17. Brad Harvey – Plane To Denver
  18. Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – I Shook Hands With Muddy Waters
  19. After Dark – Party Lady
  20. Jupiter Saloon – Be Your Lady
  21. The Tullamarines – OMG
  22. Spiritualized – Ladies and gentlemen, we are floating in space
  23. Silver Apples – Love Fingers
  24. Pool Toy – Shamwow
  25. Emily Wurramara – It’s You
  26. Harumi – Fire By The River
  27. Air – Ce matin La
  28. Felix Mir – Caring for Horses
  29. Shellac – WSOD
  30. The Shivas – Many Roads to Follow
  31. Guv’ner – Break a Promise
  32. Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – Stick Figures in Love
  33. Pinback – Hurley
  34. Quivers – Oyster Cuts (Radio Edit)
  35. Pavement – Black Out
  36. The LAs – There She Goes
  37. Khruangbin – Little Joe & Mary
