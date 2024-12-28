Four Course Breakfast: 2024-12-28

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Maryam Newager – Arabian Nights
- Adrianne Lenker – Fangs Lungs Ankles
- Beeba Booba – Something New
- Louise Marshall – Rain or Shine
- The Klittens – Atlas
- Aleksiah – Batsh*t
- Mayzie & Oceans – It’s Always Raining
- Ethanol Blend – Run (Lies)
- Mode – Strange Girl
- Liquid Mercury – Mirror Song
- MC5 – Blessed Release
- The Saints – Lipstick On Your Collar
- Chris Lorenzo x Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That (Chris Lorenzo Remix)(Streaming Radio Edit CLEAN)
- Chubby And The Gang – Trepanning
- Rod Harrison – Diamonds In Your Heart
- Brad Harvey – Plane To Denver
- Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – I Shook Hands With Muddy Waters
- After Dark – Party Lady
- Jupiter Saloon – Be Your Lady
- The Tullamarines – OMG
- Spiritualized – Ladies and gentlemen, we are floating in space
- Silver Apples – Love Fingers
- Pool Toy – Shamwow
- Emily Wurramara – It’s You
- Harumi – Fire By The River
- Air – Ce matin La
- Felix Mir – Caring for Horses
- Shellac – WSOD
- The Shivas – Many Roads to Follow
- Guv’ner – Break a Promise
- Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – Stick Figures in Love
- Pinback – Hurley
- Quivers – Oyster Cuts (Radio Edit)
- Pavement – Black Out
- The LAs – There She Goes
- Khruangbin – Little Joe & Mary
