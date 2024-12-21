Four Course Breakfast: 2024-12-21

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Franki August – Monica
- Tia Gostelow – Wasting Days
- Louise Marshall – Rain or Shine
- Mermaidens – Dress for Success
- Mayzie & Oceans – Mess You Up
- After Dark – Party Lady
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Liquid Mercury – Mirror Song
- Bleedin’ Liars – Mr Money
- Hope Seed – Non Believer
- The Jackets – I Tried
- Benny Gap & the Spankers – Scratch & Bleed
- Old Mervs – Parched
- Turnstyle – Setting the Sun
- Puree – Oh Boy
- Mia Dyson – I Meant Something To You Once (Revisited)
- Greg Were – Song Of The Sun
- The Black Sorrows – Evil Eye
- Christine and the Queens – Feel So Good
- Robyn – Hang With Me
- Nouvelle Vague – say hello wave goodbye
- Waxahatchee – Breathless
- The Raveonettes – Ode To L.A.
- The Breeders – Divine Hammer
- Beachwood Sparks – Forget the song
- The Jayhawks – Broken Harpoon
- Loudon Wainwright III – you can’t fail me now
- Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Lovely Bones
- Coldwave – Spurs for business cards
- saiborg – diamond in the dirt
- Blur – To The End
- Teenage Fanclub – I’m in Love
- Winterbourne – Bird on the Breeze
- Neil Young – Like A Hurricane
