Four Course Breakfast: 2024-12-21

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Franki August – Monica
  3. Tia Gostelow – Wasting Days
  4. Louise Marshall – Rain or Shine
  5. Mermaidens – Dress for Success
  6. Mayzie & Oceans – Mess You Up
  7. After Dark – Party Lady
  8. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  9. Liquid Mercury – Mirror Song
  10. Bleedin’ Liars – Mr Money
  11. Hope Seed – Non Believer
  12. The Jackets – I Tried
  13. Benny Gap & the Spankers – Scratch & Bleed
  14. Old Mervs – Parched
  15. Turnstyle – Setting the Sun
  16. Puree – Oh Boy
  17. Mia Dyson – I Meant Something To You Once (Revisited)
  18. Greg Were – Song Of The Sun
  19. The Black Sorrows – Evil Eye
  20. Christine and the Queens – Feel So Good
  21. Robyn – Hang With Me
  22. Nouvelle Vague – say hello wave goodbye
  23. Waxahatchee – Breathless
  24. The Raveonettes – Ode To L.A.
  25. The Breeders – Divine Hammer
  26. Beachwood Sparks – Forget the song
  27. The Jayhawks – Broken Harpoon
  28. Loudon Wainwright III – you can’t fail me now
  29. Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Lovely Bones
  30. Coldwave – Spurs for business cards
  31. saiborg – diamond in the dirt
  32. Blur – To The End
  33. Teenage Fanclub – I’m in Love
  34. Winterbourne – Bird on the Breeze
  35. Neil Young – Like A Hurricane
